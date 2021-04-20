Agro Textile Market Sales and Revenue Analysis by Type, Application, Manufactures, Regions and Forecasts From 2020 – 2027

The global agro textile market accounted for about USD 9.8 Billion in 2019. Growing demand for fishing nets and anti-hail nets are anticipated to remain some of the major drivers for the global agro textile market in the near future. Demand for organic food products is increasing due to awareness associated with fitness and wellness among people. Besides, there is an increasing use of agro textiles in floriculture, culmination and vegetable farming applications. Rising awareness and training related to organic farming in farmers through various schemes and workshops organized by authorities and non-government groups is fueling the demand for agro textile market further. Favourable government regulations are also projected to impact this sector. For instance, the Indian government’s aggressive merchandising for shade nets through NHB and NHM is also predicted to increase the development in this market.
Top Companies Profiled in this Report are:
Beaulieu technical textile, Belton Industries Ltd., Bv Agro Irrigation Co., Capatex Ltd., Diatex, Hebel Aining Import and Export, Hy-Tex Limites, Meyabond Industry Trading Co Ltd., Neo Corp International Ltd. and SRF Ltd.
Segmentation Analysis
Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027 and Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)
- Woven
- Nonwoven
- Knitting
- Others
Product Industry Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027 and Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)
- Fishing nets
- Anti-hail nets
- Bird protection nets
- Mulch-mats
- Shade nets
- Others
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027 and Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)
- Agriculture
- Aquaculture
- Floriculture
- Horticulture
- Husbandry
Agro Textile market segmentation by geographical regions, the report has analysed the following regions-
North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
