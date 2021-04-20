Steel Cord Market Share of Companies, Product Specifications, Production Value Analysis by 2027

The Global Steel Cord Market size is estimated to reach USD 8.11 billion from USD 5.26 billion in 2019, delivering a CAGR of 5.5% through 2027. The market growth is driven by extensive product demand from the construction and automotive sector.
The automotive sector across the globe is generating huge demand for radial tires that are reinforced with steel cords to offer optimum strength and resistance during the rotation of the tire for better vehicle performance and road safety. Increasing consumer preference for the comfortable and safe driving experience is prompting automakers to equip vehicles with radial tires reinforced with steel cords. The growth of the steel cords market is directly proportional to the growth of the automotive tire industry due to a rise in product demand for OEMs as well as replacement tires. Growing product demand from the automotive industry with growing road safety concerns will boost global steel cord market growth over the coming years.
The comprehensive analysis of the Steel Cord market assists businesses in gaining a competitive advantage and helps them reach their business goals and objectives. The global Steel Cord market research report is formulated with the descriptive profiles of the leading companies of the market along with their pricing analysis, gross revenue, financial standing, sales network and distribution channel, profit margins, and market position. This offers the readers a complete understanding of the competitive landscape of the Steel Cord industry.
The Steel Cord research report draws focus on the strengths and weaknesses of the key players of the market through a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to project the growth rate.
Top Companies Profiled in this Report are:
Bekaert, Hyosung, ArcelorMittal, Tokusen Kogyo Co., Bridgestone, Henan Hengxing, Sumitomo Electric Industries, Jiangsu Xingda Steel Tyre Cord, Apollo Conveyor Pvt. Ltd., and Toyo Tire Corporation, among others.
Segmentation Analysis
The global Steel Cord market report further segments the market based on product types offered by the market, applications, and key geographies of the market. The research study assesses the market in terms of market size, volume, revenue, and share.
Furthermore, the report also offers an accurate assessment of the market share and customer base of the Steel Cord market in the major geographical regions of the world. The report also analyzes the growth of the individual segments of the Steel Cord industry throughout the forecast period.
Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)
- Brass Coated
- Zinc Coated
- Others
Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)
- Normal Tensile
- High Tensile
- Super Tensile
- Ultra Tensile
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)
- Tires
- Conveyer Belts
- Others
Steel Cord market segmentation by geographical regions, the report has analysed the following regions-
North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Key Objectives of the Steel Cord Market Report:
- Analysis and forecast of the Global Steel Cord Market by segmentation of the market
- Analysis of various macro and micro-economic factors influencing the growth of the Steel Cord market
- Extensive SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to offer a detailed view of the competitive landscape
- Insights into drivers, restraints, opportunities, limitations, threats, and challenges
- Analysis of the key players operating in the industry
- Strategic recommendations to the new entrants pertaining to entry-level barriers and to established players for formulating fruitful business plans
In conclusion, the report offers an extensive panoramic view of the Steel Cord industry, backed by key statistical data and figures garnered from authentic sources and thorough primary and secondary research. The report offers a thorough examination of the size, shape, and volume of the market to offer an accurate forecast estimation of the Steel Cord industry till 2027. The report also strives to offer strategic recommendations to the new players entering the Steel Cord industry and guide them for overcoming entry-level barriers. It also offers recommendations to the established companies to fortify their presence in the Steel Cord market and capitalize on the emerging opportunities in the industry.
