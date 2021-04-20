Surgical Robotics and Navigation Market Revenue, Statistics, Industry Growth and Demand Analysis Research Report by 2027

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Surgical Robotics and Navigation Market valued at USD 1.94 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 9.47 billion by the year 2027, at a CAGR of 21.7%. Surgical robotics and navigation is an advanced technology, primarily used in neurosurgery. In Robotic surgery, surgeons use the computer to control small instruments attached to a robot it is also known as computer guided minimally invasive surgery. Rise in automation in the healthcare sector, high demand for minimally invasive treatments, and adoption of advanced technology in both developed and developing economies are expected to boost the surgical robotics and navigation market growth. The major reason for non-compliance of surgical procedures is pain assisted with invasive method. To acquire the major user acceptance market players in surgical robotics and navigation market are more focused in developing non-invasive and portable robotic platform. For instance, Versius Robotic System from CMR Surgical a UK based company has been used by NHS surgeons for minimal access surgery (MAS) in 2019. The portable design of robotic device permits free movement within ward and between various hospitals also help easy access in keyhole surgery.

Key companies in the market include:

Medrobotics (U.S.), Procept BioRobotics (U.S.), Verb Surgical (U.S.), DePuy Synthes (U.S.), BrainLab (Germany), Titan Medical (Canada), Zimmer Biomet (U.S.), Globus Medical (U.S.), Auris Health (U.S.), TransEnterix (U.S.), Globus Medical (U.S.), CMR Surgical (U.K), Getinge (Sweden), Blue Belt Technologies (U.S.), ELMED Medical(U.S.), are the key layers in Surgical Robotics and Navigation market

A comprehensive assessment of the competitive landscape for the companies holding largest revenue share of the market is provided in the report. A break down analysis of this segment covers expansion strategies adopted by the players along with a detailed analysis of their strategic initiatives. The report highlights the strategic initiatives taken by the companies such as mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, partnerships, agreements, government deals, product launches, brand promotions, and technological and product advancements. It also offers detailed insights into their business, product portfolio, expansion plans, investment strategies, manufacturing and production capacity, revenue contribution, and future prospects.

For the purpose of this purpose, Reports and Data have segmented the Surgical Robotics and Navigation Systems market on the basis of types, applications end use and region.

Types Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)

Neurosurgery Navigation

Spinal Surgical Navigation

ENT Surgical Navigation

Orthopedic Surgical Navigation

Robotic-Assisted Spinal Surgery Systems

Robotic-Assisted Neurosurgery System

Robotic Radiosurgery System

Others

Applications Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)

Pediatric

Adults

Geriatric

End Use Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)

Hospitals

Clinics

Others

The report analyzes the market growth across key regions of the world and offers an assessment of the regional market pertaining to the growth rate, sales channels, and revenue generation. Furthermore, the key regions are also assessed for production and consumption rate, import/export, revenue contribution, market share and size, and the presence of the prominent players in each region. It also studies the current and emerging trends and demands of each region that impact the regional growth of the market. It also offers a country-wise analysis to offer better insights into the regional landscape of the market.

Key regions analyzed in the report are:

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

(U.S.A., Canada, Mexico) Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

(U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

(India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Highlights of the Report:

Critical insights about the global Surgical Robotics and Navigation market with regards to market size, market share, revenue growth, revenue contribution, and industry overview

Provides 8-year forecast for the years 2020-2027 considering 2018-2019 as historical years, 2020 as base year, and 2020 as estimated year

Extensive analysis of the technological advancements, government regulatory framework, along with recent R&D and product advancements

Analysis of current and emerging trends of the market and offers a granular assessment of the supply chain

