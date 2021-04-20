Magnesium Chloride Market Demand, Growth, Trend, Business Opportunities, Manufacturers and Research Methodology by 2027

The Global Magnesium Chloride market is forecast to reach USD 4.41 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Magnesium chloride is an inorganic compound comprising of two chloride and one magnesium ion. Salts of this compound are highly soluble in water, and its hydrated form can be extracted from sea water or brine. The compound has a wide arena of applications, which is one of the mentionable factors fostering the growth of the market. In the healthcare sector, it is used in medications as a source of magnesium ions, which are important for various cellular activities. These medications are a mineral supplement used for treating symptoms of heartburn, stomach upset, acid indigestion, and excessive stomach acid. Magnesium is also essential for the effective functioning of muscles, nerves, the heart, and bones. It has also been used in alloys and as a cathartic. In ice control, it is used for low-temperature de-icing of sidewalks, parking lots, and highways. It is one of the various substances used for wind erosion mitigation, soil stabilization, and dust control. Thus, such a wide arena of applications is supporting the growth of the industry.

Key companies in the market include:

Israel Chemicals Ltd, K+S Kali AG, Nedmag B.V, Intrepid Potash, Inc., DEUSA international GmbH, Nikomag OJSC, Weifang Yuze Chemical Co., Ltd, Huitai Investment Group Co., Ltd, Tianjin Changlu Haijing Group Co., Ltd, and Weifang Dongyuan Lianhai Chemical Co., Ltd.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global Magnesium Chloride market according to Form, Type, End-user, Application, and Region:

Form Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)

Solid

Liquid

Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)

Hexahydrate Magnesium Chloride

Anhydrous Magnesium Chloride

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)

Building material

Deicing agent

Food & feed

Drugs

Chemical & derivatives

Dust suppressant

Others

End-user Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)

Construction

Chemical

Food & beverage

Pharmaceutical

Others

Key regions analyzed in the report are:

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

(U.S.A., Canada, Mexico) Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

(U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

(India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report analyzes the market growth across key regions of the world and offers an assessment of the regional market pertaining to the growth rate, sales channels, and revenue generation. Furthermore, the key regions are also assessed for production and consumption rate, import/export, revenue contribution, market share and size, and the presence of the prominent players in each region. It also studies the current and emerging trends and demands of each region that impact the regional growth of the market. It also offers a country-wise analysis to offer better insights into the regional landscape of the market.

Key Highlights of the Report:

Critical insights about the global Magnesium Chloride market with regards to market size, market share, revenue growth, revenue contribution, and industry overview

Provides 8-year forecast for the years 2020-2027 considering 2018-2019 as historical years, 2020 as base year, and 2020 as estimated year

Extensive analysis of the technological advancements, government regulatory framework, along with recent R&D and product advancements

Analysis of current and emerging trends of the market and offers a granular assessment of the supply chain

