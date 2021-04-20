Butanediol Market Statistics, Business Opportunities, Competitive Landscape and Industry Analysis Report by 2027

The global Butanediol market is forecast to reach USD 17.13 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Butanediol is a chemical and is used to make the paint thinner, floor stripper, and other solvent products.

Butanediol is a raw material for polyurethane and polyester resins that show excellent characteristics. These products find several applications in everyday consumer products such as consumer durables such as electrical appliances and cars, clothing and shoe soles, industrial materials such as machine parts, as well as medical products. Butanediol is an important commercial chemical used to manufacture over 2.5 million tons of valuable polymers every year. Currently, the production of butanediol is entirely through petrochemistry.

Key companies in the market include:

BASF SE, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Ashland Inc., SK Global Chemical Co. Ltd., Nan Ya Plastics Corporation, Mitsui & Co. Ltd., Genomatica Inc., Chemtura Corporation, Dairen Chemical Corporation, and Bioamber Inc., among others.

A comprehensive assessment of the competitive landscape for the companies holding largest revenue share of the market is provided in the report. A break down analysis of this segment covers expansion strategies adopted by the players along with a detailed analysis of their strategic initiatives. The report highlights the strategic initiatives taken by the companies such as mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, partnerships, agreements, government deals, product launches, brand promotions, and technological and product advancements. It also offers detailed insights into their business, product portfolio, expansion plans, investment strategies, manufacturing and production capacity, revenue contribution, and future prospects.

Market Segmentation:

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Butanediol market on the basis of technology, application, end-user, and region:

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)

Davy Process

Butadiene Process

Reppe Process

Propylene Oxide Process

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)

Poly Butylenes Terephthalate (PBT)

Tetrahydrofuran (THF)

Polyurethane (PU)

Gamma-Butyrolactone (GBL)

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)

Pharmaceutical

Automotive

Electrical and Electronics

Leather

Agricultural Chemicals

The report analyzes the market growth across key regions of the world and offers an assessment of the regional market pertaining to the growth rate, sales channels, and revenue generation. Furthermore, the key regions are also assessed for production and consumption rate, import/export, revenue contribution, market share and size, and the presence of the prominent players in each region. It also studies the current and emerging trends and demands of each region that impact the regional growth of the market. It also offers a country-wise analysis to offer better insights into the regional landscape of the market.

Key regions analyzed in the report are:

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

(U.S.A., Canada, Mexico) Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

(U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

(India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Highlights of the Report:

Critical insights about the global Butanediol market with regards to market size, market share, revenue growth, revenue contribution, and industry overview

Provides 8-year forecast for the years 2020-2027 considering 2018-2019 as historical years, 2020 as base year, and 2020 as estimated year

Extensive analysis of the technological advancements, government regulatory framework, along with recent R&D and product advancements

Analysis of current and emerging trends of the market and offers a granular assessment of the supply chain

