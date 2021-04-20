Global Surgical Drainage Devices Market Size, Revenue, SWOT Analysis, Share, Trend and Outlook Analysis Report 2027

The report provides forecast and analysis for Global Surgical Drainage Devices Market on the global and regional level. The growth in surgical drainage devices market is majorly driven by the factors such as the increase in the number of surgeries, the rise in the geriatric population and an increase in incidences of targeted diseases across the world.

Qualiket Research provides company market share analysis in order to give detailed information about the key players in the market. Also, report covers key developments, including new product launch, mergers & acquisitions, partnerships, collaborations, and joint ventures. In addition, Qualiket Research provides detailed COVID 19 impact analysis on the surgical drainage devices market.

The surgical drainage devices are medical equipments which remove excess fluid or air or infected blood from the operation site or wound so the risk of formation of hematoma is reduced and wound healing process is accelerated. These devices consist of pliable tubes which are used to remove blood, pus, and fluid from wound.

Market Drivers

Increase in geriatric population as well as increase in incidences of targeted diseases across the globe is key driving factor which is expected to drive the global surgical drainage devices market growth. Furthermore, rise in number of surgeries including cancer related surgeries and growing demand for minimally invasive surgeries will positively contribute the market growth over the forecast period. Also, key manufacturers are focusing on launching innovative surgical drainage devices in the market which is expected to fuel the global surgical drainage devices market growth during this forecast timeline. For instance, in April 2018, Mayo Foundation and Medical Education and Research had launched surgical drain line stripping devices and in March 2018, i-lnspire LLC had launched surgical drain management apparatus. In addition to that, medical technological industries are focused on undertaking strategic acquisitions to strengthen the product portfolio which is expected to act as opportunity for market growth in near future.

Regional Analysis

On the basis of region, the global surgical drainage devices market is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

The North America market is leading revenue contributor as compared to that of markets in other regions, owing to presence of dominant players in the players, and the increase in the adoption rate of devices and developed healthcare infrastructure in this region. Europe is the second-largest revenue contributor, followed by markets in Asia Pacific region.

Market Segmentation

The Global Surgical Drainage Devices Market is segmented into product type , applications, and end users. Based on the product type market is segmented into Active Drainage, and Passive Drainage. Based on the applications market is segmented into Orthopedics, General Surgery, Cardiovascular Surgeries, Gynecology, Plastic Surgery, Neurosurgery, and Others. Also, based on the end user market is segmented into Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Hospitals, and Specialized Clinics.

Key Players

Various key operating players are listed in this report including B. Braun Melsungen AG, Johnson and Johnson, C.R. Bard, Ethicon, Cardinal Health, Acelity L.P. Inc, Integra LifeSciences, Smith and Nephew plc, Cook Medical, Medela AG, and Stryker

Key Features

The Qualiket Research study delivers an in-depth analysis with the current trends and future estimations of the global surgical drainage devices market to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

The quantitative analysis of the industry from 2020 to 2027 is provided to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

Key players and their strategies are analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the global surgical drainage devices market.

