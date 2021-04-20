Potassium Hydroxide Market Size, Share, Growth, Sales Revenue and Key Drivers Analysis Research Report by 2027

The global potassium hydroxide market is expected to reach USD 2.79 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The growth of the market is attributed to growing applications of potassium hydroxide.

A significant portion of potassium hydroxide produced globally is used in the production of potassium carbonate, which is used for many chemical synthesis process. Several organic and inorganic and organic potassium salts are produced from potassium carbonate as well as it is a raw material for condensation agents and drying neutralization. It finds application as a fertilizer for acidic soil as well as the printing and textile industry. Potassium carbonate solutions are utilized as cooling brines and fire retardants, along with its usage as a leavening agent in baked goods, and an additive in drying raisins, among others. Moreover, potassium carbonate is applied in the production of video glass and various other specialty glasses, photographic chemicals, detergents and cleaners, gas purification, dairy industry, rubber additives, polymer catalysts, potassium bicarbonate, textiles, and cement.

A comprehensive assessment of the competitive landscape for the companies holding largest revenue share of the market is provided in the report. A break down analysis of this segment covers expansion strategies adopted by the players along with a detailed analysis of their strategic initiatives. The report highlights the strategic initiatives taken by the companies such as mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, partnerships, agreements, government deals, product launches, brand promotions, and technological and product advancements. It also offers detailed insights into their business, product portfolio, expansion plans, investment strategies, manufacturing and production capacity, revenue contribution, and future prospects.

Key companies in the market include:

INEOS, Olin Corporation, Inovyn Chlorvinyls Limited, Occidental Petroleum Corporation, UNID, Haifa Chemicals Ltd., Potash Corp., ICL Fertilizers, The Mosaic Company, and Armand Products, among others.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global potassium hydroxide market on the basis of product type, distribution channel, applications, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

Liquid Potassium Hydroxide

Solid Potassium Hydroxide

Distribution Channel Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

Online

Offline

Applications Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

Chemical

Pharmaceutical

Agriculture

Others

Key regions analyzed in the report are:

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

(U.S.A., Canada, Mexico) Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

(U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

(India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report analyzes the market growth across key regions of the world and offers an assessment of the regional market pertaining to the growth rate, sales channels, and revenue generation. Furthermore, the key regions are also assessed for production and consumption rate, import/export, revenue contribution, market share and size, and the presence of the prominent players in each region. It also studies the current and emerging trends and demands of each region that impact the regional growth of the market. It also offers a country-wise analysis to offer better insights into the regional landscape of the market.

Key Highlights of the Report:

Critical insights about the global Potassium Hydroxide market with regards to market size, market share, revenue growth, revenue contribution, and industry overview

Provides 8-year forecast for the years 2020-2027 considering 2018-2019 as historical years, 2020 as base year, and 2020 as estimated year

Extensive analysis of the technological advancements, government regulatory framework, along with recent R&D and product advancements

Analysis of current and emerging trends of the market and offers a granular assessment of the supply chain

