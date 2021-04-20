Database Automation Market Size, Trends, Share, Research Report Study, Regional and Industry Analysis, Forecast to 2027

The Global Database Automation Market is forecast to reach USD 3,984.4 Million by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Data automation is the process of updating the data on the open data portal in order to perform a specific set of tasks programmatically, rather than manually. Automation of the data processing has been very beneficial for long-term sustainability as the manual process often exhibits vital errors and also takes up quite a long time in contrast to the automated process for the large data sets.

Key companies in the market include:

Microsoft, IBM, Google, Intel Corporation, Nokia Corporation, SAS Institute, Amazon Web Services, Inc., Oracle Corporation, Cisco Systems, and Narrative Science.

A comprehensive assessment of the competitive landscape for the companies holding largest revenue share of the market is provided in the report. A break down analysis of this segment covers expansion strategies adopted by the players along with a detailed analysis of their strategic initiatives. The report highlights the strategic initiatives taken by the companies such as mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, partnerships, agreements, government deals, product launches, brand promotions, and technological and product advancements. It also offers detailed insights into their business, product portfolio, expansion plans, investment strategies, manufacturing and production capacity, revenue contribution, and future prospects.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global database automation market on the basis of the organization size, application, component, deployment mode, end-use verticals, and region:

Organization Size Outlook (Revenue: USD Million; 2016-2026)

Large Enterprises

SMEs

Application Size Outlook (Revenue: USD Million; 2016-2026)

Deployment

Backup

Security & Compliance

Component Outlook (Revenue: USD Million; 2016-2026)

Designing & Configuration Management

Upgradation Management

Application Release Automation

Testing Automation

Managed Services

Education & Research

Others

Deployment Mode Outlook (Revenue: USD Million; 2016-2026)

Cloud

On-Premise

End-Use Verticals Outlook (Revenue: USD Million; 2016-2026)

BFSI

Healthcare

Retail & E-commerce

BPO & KPO

Transportation & Logistics

IT & Telecom Service

Education & Research

Others

The report analyzes the market growth across key regions of the world and offers an assessment of the regional market pertaining to the growth rate, sales channels, and revenue generation. Furthermore, the key regions are also assessed for production and consumption rate, import/export, revenue contribution, market share and size, and the presence of the prominent players in each region. It also studies the current and emerging trends and demands of each region that impact the regional growth of the market. It also offers a country-wise analysis to offer better insights into the regional landscape of the market.

Key regions analyzed in the report are:

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

(U.S.A., Canada, Mexico) Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

(U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

(India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Highlights of the Report:

Critical insights about the global Database Automation market with regards to market size, market share, revenue growth, revenue contribution, and industry overview

Provides 8-year forecast for the years 2020-2027 considering 2018-2019 as historical years, 2020 as base year, and 2020 as estimated year

Extensive analysis of the technological advancements, government regulatory framework, along with recent R&D and product advancements

Analysis of current and emerging trends of the market and offers a granular assessment of the supply chain

