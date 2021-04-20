Cognitive Media Market Trends, Revenue, Key Players, Growth, Share and Forecast Till 2027

The Global Cognitive Media Market is forecast to reach USD 3.31 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Cognitive media includes the usage of cognitive computing technologies for the media and entertainment enterprise. As consumers proceed to spend more time watching videos on their tablets, smartphones, and other internet and mobile-connected devices, media, and entertainment companies continue to invest more time, money, and effort in executing the viewing experience more meaningful, embellished and personalized. Thus, the utilization of cognitive solutions has become a part of the digital transformation procedure with a focus on the latest technologies, including Artificial Intelligence (AI) and analytical data. Media agencies are using certain technologies in order to create, program, personalize content, manage promotion inventory management, and augment staff productivity.

A comprehensive assessment of the competitive landscape for the companies holding largest revenue share of the market is provided in the report. A break down analysis of this segment covers expansion strategies adopted by the players along with a detailed analysis of their strategic initiatives. The report highlights the strategic initiatives taken by the companies such as mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, partnerships, agreements, government deals, product launches, brand promotions, and technological and product advancements. It also offers detailed insights into their business, product portfolio, expansion plans, investment strategies, manufacturing and production capacity, revenue contribution, and future prospects.

Key companies in the market include:

Microsoft, Google, AWS, Adobe, IBM, nVIDIA, Salesforce, Baidu, Crimson Hexagon, and Veritone, among others.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Cognitive Media Market on the basis of technology type, component type, deployment type, application type, end-users, and region:

Technology Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Deep Learning

Machine Learning

NLP

Component Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Solutions

Services

Deployment Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Cloud

On-Premise

Application Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Content Management

Network Optimization

Recommendation and Personalization

Customer Retention

Predictive Analysis

Security Management

Others

End-Users Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

BFSI

Telecom, Media and IT

Manufacturing

Government and Legal Services

Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals

Textile

Others

Key regions analyzed in the report are:

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

(U.S.A., Canada, Mexico) Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

(U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

(India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report analyzes the market growth across key regions of the world and offers an assessment of the regional market pertaining to the growth rate, sales channels, and revenue generation. Furthermore, the key regions are also assessed for production and consumption rate, import/export, revenue contribution, market share and size, and the presence of the prominent players in each region. It also studies the current and emerging trends and demands of each region that impact the regional growth of the market. It also offers a country-wise analysis to offer better insights into the regional landscape of the market.

Key Highlights of the Report:

Critical insights about the global Cognitive Media market with regards to market size, market share, revenue growth, revenue contribution, and industry overview

Provides 8-year forecast for the years 2020-2027 considering 2018-2019 as historical years, 2020 as base year, and 2020 as estimated year

Extensive analysis of the technological advancements, government regulatory framework, along with recent R&D and product advancements

Analysis of current and emerging trends of the market and offers a granular assessment of the supply chain

