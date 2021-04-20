Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Market Size, Share, Top Key Players, Growth, Trend and Forecast Till 2027

The Global Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) market is forecast to reach USD 70.94 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Polybutylene terephthalate or PBT is a semi-crystalline, synthetic, engineered thermoplastic with similar composition and properties to polyethylene terephthalate (PET). PBT is a shares features with other thermoplastic polyesters, and it is a part of the polyester group of resins. PBT can be considered as a high-performance material with high molecular weight. It is often characterized as stiff, strong, engineerable plastic. Its color variations range from white to bright colors, making it adaptable for a wide range of applications. Its high demand in automotive, electronics and electrical components are fostering the growth of this industry. In the case of outdoor uses having the concern of fire, additives are added to PBT to enhance its flammability and UV properties.

Key companies in the market include:

ASF SE, A.Schulman Inc, Chang Chun Plastics Co. Ltd, Celanese Corporation, Clariant, China National Bluestar (Group) Co. Ltd, Evonik Industries AG, DuPont, Mitsubishi Engineering Plastics Corporation and Polymer Technology and Services LLC.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global Polybutylene Terephthalate market according to Type, Processing Methods, Application, and Region:

Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)

PBT compound

PBT resin

Processing Methods Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)

Injection Molding

Extrusion

Blow molding

Others

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)

Automotive

Electrical & Electronics

Extrusion Products

Household Appliances

Others

Key regions analyzed in the report are:

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

(U.S.A., Canada, Mexico) Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

(U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

(India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report analyzes the market growth across key regions of the world and offers an assessment of the regional market pertaining to the growth rate, sales channels, and revenue generation. Furthermore, the key regions are also assessed for production and consumption rate, import/export, revenue contribution, market share and size, and the presence of the prominent players in each region. It also studies the current and emerging trends and demands of each region that impact the regional growth of the market. It also offers a country-wise analysis to offer better insights into the regional landscape of the market.

Key Highlights of the Report:

Critical insights about the global Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) market with regards to market size, market share, revenue growth, revenue contribution, and industry overview

Provides 8-year forecast for the years 2020-2027 considering 2018-2019 as historical years, 2020 as base year, and 2020 as estimated year

Extensive analysis of the technological advancements, government regulatory framework, along with recent R&D and product advancements

Analysis of current and emerging trends of the market and offers a granular assessment of the supply chain

