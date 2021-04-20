Folic Acid Market Size, Share, Industry Growth, Trend, Business Opportunities, Challenges, Drivers and Restraint Research Report by 2027

The Global Folic Acid market is forecast to reach USD 1.07 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Folic acid may be referred to as the synthetic form of vitamin B9. It is also known as pteroylmonoglutamic acid. The rising awareness about the health impact due to the deficiency of this vitamin like anemia, mouth ulcer, among others, is supporting the market growth. Increasing awareness about women health and care during pregnancy is also fostering sector growth. The consumption of this acid in the required amount prior and at the time of pregnancy helps in preventing neural tube defects along with spinal bifida. Its intake in high doses prior and at the time of the first trimester reduces the risk of miscarriages. Apart from its use in the healthcare sector, it is also used in processed food products and supplements. Its supplements can be used for treating the deficiency of folate, and it is also helpful in treating leg ulcers and certain menstrual issues.

A comprehensive assessment of the competitive landscape for the companies holding largest revenue share of the market is provided in the report. A break down analysis of this segment covers expansion strategies adopted by the players along with a detailed analysis of their strategic initiatives. The report highlights the strategic initiatives taken by the companies such as mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, partnerships, agreements, government deals, product launches, brand promotions, and technological and product advancements. It also offers detailed insights into their business, product portfolio, expansion plans, investment strategies, manufacturing and production capacity, revenue contribution, and future prospects.

Key companies in the market include:

Zydus Pharmaceuticals Ltd., BASF SE, Jiangxi Tianxin Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Medicamen Biotech Ltd., Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd, DSM N.V, Shandong Xinfa Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Changzhou Kangrui., Niutang, Jiheng Pharmaceutical and Xinjiang Wujiaqu Xingnong Cycle Chemical Co. Ltd.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global Folic Acid market according to Grade, Form, Application, and Region:

Grade Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

Pharmaceutical Grade

Food Grade

Others

Form Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

Soft Gels

Lozenges

Tablets

Others

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

Food & beverages

Pharmaceutical

Nutraceutical

Others

Key regions analyzed in the report are:

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

(U.S.A., Canada, Mexico) Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

(U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

(India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report analyzes the market growth across key regions of the world and offers an assessment of the regional market pertaining to the growth rate, sales channels, and revenue generation. Furthermore, the key regions are also assessed for production and consumption rate, import/export, revenue contribution, market share and size, and the presence of the prominent players in each region. It also studies the current and emerging trends and demands of each region that impact the regional growth of the market. It also offers a country-wise analysis to offer better insights into the regional landscape of the market.

Key Highlights of the Report:

Critical insights about the global Folic Acid market with regards to market size, market share, revenue growth, revenue contribution, and industry overview

Provides 8-year forecast for the years 2020-2027 considering 2018-2019 as historical years, 2020 as base year, and 2020 as estimated year

Extensive analysis of the technological advancements, government regulatory framework, along with recent R&D and product advancements

Analysis of current and emerging trends of the market and offers a granular assessment of the supply chain

Thank you for reading our report. The report can be customized based on regional segmentation and competitive landscape.

