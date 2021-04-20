Advanced Metering Infrastructure Market Size, Share, Analysis and Projection, Application, and Region – Global Forecast to 2027

The global advanced metering infrastructure market is forecast to reach USD 21.05 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Advanced metering infrastructure (AMI) can be considered as an integrated system of communications networks, data management systems and smart meters that enables two-way communication between customers and utility providers. The market is witnessing continuous growth due to its effectiveness in providing various essential functions, which were needed to be performed manually or were not possible earlier. As an instance, remotely measuring electric use, disconnect and connect services, isolate outages, detect tampering among others are some of these functions possible with this infrastructure. One of the mentionable feature of this system is, it provides with customer technologies like programmable communicating thermostats and in-home displays along with enabling utilities to provide with new time-based rate programs and incentives. The presence of these facilities results in encouraging customers to minimize wastage of energy, efficiently manage the consumption and costs. Some of the other mentionable advantages of this infrastructure are, it increases profit percentage of water, gas, and utility companies by reducing the equipment and maintenance costs, enabling faster restoration of electric service at the time of outages. In regards to region, Europe can be seen to occupy a prominent market position. The market position held by the region is resultant of goals determines by European Union, like 80% of meters to be replaced with smart meters by 2020, which is elevating the demand for the infrastructure in this region.

A comprehensive assessment of the competitive landscape for the companies holding largest revenue share of the market is provided in the report. A break down analysis of this segment covers expansion strategies adopted by the players along with a detailed analysis of their strategic initiatives. The report highlights the strategic initiatives taken by the companies such as mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, partnerships, agreements, government deals, product launches, brand promotions, and technological and product advancements. It also offers detailed insights into their business, product portfolio, expansion plans, investment strategies, manufacturing and production capacity, revenue contribution, and future prospects.

Key companies in the market include:

IBM Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., General Electric Corporation, Aclara Technologies LLC., Itron Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Elster Group GmbH, Trilliant Inc., Sensus and Tieto Corporation.

Market Segmentation:

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global AMI market based on Component, Product Type, Solution, Service, End-user, and region:

Component Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Meter

Collector

Head-end System

Communication infrastructure Neighborhood Area Network Wide Area Network Home Area Network

Others

Product Type Size Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Two-way smart meters

Communication Modules

Solution Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Meter Data Analytics

Meter Data Management

Meter Communication Infrastructure

Advanced Metering Infrastructure Security

Service Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Meter Deployment

System Integration

Program Management and Consulting

End-user Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Commercial

Residential

Industrial

Key regions analyzed in the report are:

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

(U.S.A., Canada, Mexico) Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

(U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

(India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report analyzes the market growth across key regions of the world and offers an assessment of the regional market pertaining to the growth rate, sales channels, and revenue generation. Furthermore, the key regions are also assessed for production and consumption rate, import/export, revenue contribution, market share and size, and the presence of the prominent players in each region. It also studies the current and emerging trends and demands of each region that impact the regional growth of the market. It also offers a country-wise analysis to offer better insights into the regional landscape of the market.

Key Highlights of the Report:

Critical insights about the global Advanced Metering Infrastructure market with regards to market size, market share, revenue growth, revenue contribution, and industry overview

Provides 8-year forecast for the years 2020-2027 considering 2018-2019 as historical years, 2020 as base year, and 2020 as estimated year

Extensive analysis of the technological advancements, government regulatory framework, along with recent R&D and product advancements

Analysis of current and emerging trends of the market and offers a granular assessment of the supply chain

