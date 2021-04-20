Pigmentation Disorders Market Share, Industry Growth, Trend, Drivers, Challenges, Key Companies by 2027

The global Pigmentation Disorders Treatment Market valued at USD 5.35 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 10.22 billion by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 8.4%. Pigmentation is the skin disorder formed because of the exceeding levels of melanin, a pigment made by melanocytes. The oxidation of tyrosine, which is an amino acid, results in the production of melanin. Keratinocytes carry melanin; although it is harmless, it creates a dullness in the skin. It mostly happens to the face and can also affect the other parts of the body. When melanocytes are affected, the melanin production of the body fluctuates. This defect either darkens or lightens the skin. Higher production of melanin results in the darkening of the skin, whereas less production of melanin makes the skin lighter. Hyperpigmentation is mostly seen in the Caucasian population, and smoking has also contributed to the growth of the market, the market is even expected to grow even more in the coming years.

Key companies in the market include:

Bayer AG (Germany), Pierre Fabre Pharmaceuticals (France), EpiPharm AG (Swizzerland), SkinCeuticals International(US), Galderma laboratories (US), VIVIERPHARMA(Canada), Obagi Cosmeceuticals LLC (US)., La Roche-Posay, ALLERGAN (Dublin Ireland) are the key players in the pigmentation disorders treatment market.

A comprehensive assessment of the competitive landscape for the companies holding largest revenue share of the market is provided in the report. A break down analysis of this segment covers expansion strategies adopted by the players along with a detailed analysis of their strategic initiatives. The report highlights the strategic initiatives taken by the companies such as mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, partnerships, agreements, government deals, product launches, brand promotions, and technological and product advancements. It also offers detailed insights into their business, product portfolio, expansion plans, investment strategies, manufacturing and production capacity, revenue contribution, and future prospects.

For the purpose of this purpose, Reports and Data have segmented the Pigmentation Disorders market on the basis of treatment, disease condition, and end use, and region.

Treatment Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2024)

Chemical Peels

Microdermabrasion

Topical Drugs

Phototherapy

Laser Therapy

Skin Grafting

Drugs

Others

Disease Condition Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2024)

Acne Vulgaris

Vitiligo

Melasma

Albinism

Solar Lentigines

Post-Inflammatory Hyperpigmentation

End Use Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2024)

Dermatology Centers

Hospitals

Aesthetic Clinics

The report analyzes the market growth across key regions of the world and offers an assessment of the regional market pertaining to the growth rate, sales channels, and revenue generation. Furthermore, the key regions are also assessed for production and consumption rate, import/export, revenue contribution, market share and size, and the presence of the prominent players in each region. It also studies the current and emerging trends and demands of each region that impact the regional growth of the market. It also offers a country-wise analysis to offer better insights into the regional landscape of the market.

Key regions analyzed in the report are:

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

(U.S.A., Canada, Mexico) Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

(U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

(India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Highlights of the Report:

Critical insights about the global Pigmentation Disorders market with regards to market size, market share, revenue growth, revenue contribution, and industry overview

Provides 8-year forecast for the years 2020-2027 considering 2018-2019 as historical years, 2020 as base year, and 2020 as estimated year

Extensive analysis of the technological advancements, government regulatory framework, along with recent R&D and product advancements

Analysis of current and emerging trends of the market and offers a granular assessment of the supply chain

