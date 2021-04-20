Natural Hair Care Market to Grow at a Moderate CAGR of 6.2% through 2022

The global organic hair care market is predicted to witness a rising shift from the manufacture of solvent-based to water-based products, which help with lower hair damage. Strong investment in the research and development of natural ingredients that can take care of dandruff, dry hair, scalp irritation, and several other hair problems could set the tone for significant growth of the global organic hair care market. One of the popular trends observed in the global organic hair care market is the rising demand for natural ingredients that can resolve specific hair problems.

Request a Sample Report with Table of Contents and Figures- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=278

Fact.MR prognosticates the global organic hair care market to register a 6.2% CAGR between 2017 and 2022 to reach a valuation of US$4.1 bn by the final forecast year. Among different products offered in the global organic hair care market, shampoo could be a high-performing segment. An incremental opportunity of more than US$0.3 bn could be created by this segment during the course of the forecast period. The segment is also anticipated to show an impressive rise in the global organic hair care market. Shampoo could be a top-selling product of the global organic hair care market. Other products offered in the global organic hair care market are styling agents, hair colorants, hair oils, and conditioners.

By sales channel, the global organic hair care market is categorized into online store, drug store, modern trade, specialty store, and professional salon. Among these, specialty store could show strong growth in the global organic hair care market all through the course of the forecast period. Professional salon is prophesied to earn close to a US$1.1 bn by the final forecast year. It could be one of the most rewarding segments of the global organic hair care market.

Access Research Methodology Prepared By Experts – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=278

Geographically, the global organic hair care market is projected to find North America taking a lion’s share by the end of 2022. The demand for organic hair care could increase in the region due to climate and seasonal changes affecting hair quality. Rising consumer awareness about hair care products that are based on natural ingredients is forecast to propel the growth of the North America organic hair care market. Europe could be another region showing impressive growth in the global organic hair care market. Rising demand for superior and high-quality organic hair care products is expected to cause a surge in the growth of the Europe market.

Water safety issues and large focus on investing in research and development to follow safety norms related to eco-friendly products set by governments are foreseen to augment the demand in the Europe organic hair care market. In this regard, it could be said that the region may witness strong demand for dry shampoo in the global organic hair care market. On the other hand, Asia Pacific is envisioned to exhibit quicker growth in the global organic hair care market. Availability of several distribution channels and changes in lifestyle and customer preferences could push the organic hair care market in the region.

The demand for organic hair care products in Asia Pacific is predicted to soar on the back of increasing purchasing power of consumers and high population growth. The advent of novel products in the natural and Ayurvedic spheres and widening base of loyal customers could create lucrative opportunities in the Asia Pacific organic hair care market.

The presence of small and large companies could render the global organic hair care market moderately fragmented. High focus on new product development and merger and acquisition is expected to become a trend that most players could follow in the global organic hair care market. Players may also concentrate on attracting the young population with innovative organic hair care products.

For Comprehensive Insights Ask an Analyst Here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=278

About Fact.MR

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. We have offices in US and Dublin, whereas our global headquarter is in Dubai. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E-Mail: [email protected]

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates