COVID-19 Impact on North America Forging Market Expected to Behold a CAGR of 5.2% During 2020 – 2027 | Patriot Forge Co.,Precision Castparts Corp.,Scot Forge

The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on “North America Forging Market” and forecast to 2027. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the North America Forging Market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027.

The North America forging market is expected to grow from US$ 14,930.43 million in 2019 to US$ 20,469.23 million by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.2 % from 2020 to 2027.

The North America forging market is highly competitive and businesses are committed toward the adoption of strategic initiatives, such as capacity expansion, product launches, and mergers & acquisitions, to strengthen their presence and position in the industry. North America is among the largest consumers of forged parts due to high product demand from aerospace, automotive, oil & gas, and construction sectors. North America accounted for over 18% of the global market share of the automotive production in 2019, as per the International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers. In addition, forging facilities in the region are likely to employ an experienced and qualified workforce that is constantly trained and recertified, as forging will be a profession of choice in the coming years and also a valued source of high paying jobs.

The report profiles the key players in the industry, along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the regional landscape. The study conducts a SWOT analysis to evaluate the strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the North America Forging market. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the North America Forging Market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.

Major key players covered in this report:

Alcoa Corporation

All Metals & Forge Group

Consolidated Industries, Inc.

Fountaintown Forge, Inc.

Pacific Forge Incorporated

Patriot Forge Co.

Precision Castparts Corp.

Scot Forge

North America Forging Market – By Techniques

Closed Die Forging

Open Die Forging

Seamless Forging

North America Forging Market – By Materials

Nickel-based Alloys

Titanium Alloys

Aluminum Alloys

Steel Alloys

Others

North America Forging Market – By Industries

Automotive

Aerospace

Railway

Heavy Equipment

Wind Power

The research on the North America Forging market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the North America Forging market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the North America Forging market.

