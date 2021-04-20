Single Point Mooring System Market Analysis by Emerging Growth Factors and Revenue Forecast to 2027 | SBM Offshore N.V., BW Offshore Ltd., Delmar Systems

“

The report titled Global Single Point Mooring System Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Single Point Mooring System market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Single Point Mooring System market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Single Point Mooring System market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Single Point Mooring System market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Single Point Mooring System report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Single Point Mooring System report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Single Point Mooring System market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Single Point Mooring System market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Single Point Mooring System market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Single Point Mooring System market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Single Point Mooring System market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: SBM Offshore N.V., BW Offshore Ltd., Delmar Systems, Inc., Mampaey Offshore Industries, Modec, Inc., Grup Servicii Petroliere S.A., National Oilwell Varco, Inc., Trellborg AB, Bluewater Holding B.V., Cargotec Corporation, Timberland Equipment Limited, Usha Martin Limited

Market Segmentation by Product: Drag Embedment Anchors (DEA)

Vertical Load Anchors (VLA)

Suction Anchors



Market Segmentation by Application: Floating Production Storage & Offloading (FPSO)

Tension Leg Platform (TLP)

SPAR, Semi-Submersible

Floating Liquefied Natural Gas (FLNG)



The Single Point Mooring System Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Single Point Mooring System market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Single Point Mooring System market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Single Point Mooring System market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Single Point Mooring System industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Single Point Mooring System market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Single Point Mooring System market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Single Point Mooring System market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Single Point Mooring System Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Drag Embedment Anchors (DEA)

1.2.3 Vertical Load Anchors (VLA)

1.2.4 Suction Anchors

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Single Point Mooring System Market Share by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Floating Production Storage & Offloading (FPSO)

1.3.3 Tension Leg Platform (TLP)

1.3.4 SPAR, Semi-Submersible

1.3.5 Floating Liquefied Natural Gas (FLNG)

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Single Point Mooring System Market Perspective (2016-2027)

2.2 Single Point Mooring System Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Single Point Mooring System Market Size by Regions: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.2 Single Point Mooring System Historic Market Share by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.3 Single Point Mooring System Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2022-2027)

2.3 Single Point Mooring System Industry Dynamic

2.3.1 Single Point Mooring System Market Trends

2.3.2 Single Point Mooring System Market Drivers

2.3.3 Single Point Mooring System Market Challenges

2.3.4 Single Point Mooring System Market Restraints

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Single Point Mooring System Players by Revenue

3.1.1 Global Top Single Point Mooring System Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Single Point Mooring System Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Single Point Mooring System Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Single Point Mooring System Revenue

3.4 Global Single Point Mooring System Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Single Point Mooring System Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Single Point Mooring System Revenue in 2020

3.5 Single Point Mooring System Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.6 Key Players Single Point Mooring System Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into Single Point Mooring System Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Single Point Mooring System Breakdown Data by Type

4.1 Global Single Point Mooring System Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Single Point Mooring System Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

5 Single Point Mooring System Breakdown Data by Application

5.1 Global Single Point Mooring System Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Single Point Mooring System Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

6 North America

6.1 North America Single Point Mooring System Market Size (2016-2027)

6.2 North America Single Point Mooring System Market Size by Type

6.2.1 North America Single Point Mooring System Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

6.2.2 North America Single Point Mooring System Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

6.2.3 North America Single Point Mooring System Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

6.3 North America Single Point Mooring System Market Size by Application

6.3.1 North America Single Point Mooring System Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 North America Single Point Mooring System Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

6.3.3 North America Single Point Mooring System Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

6.4 North America Single Point Mooring System Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America Single Point Mooring System Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

6.4.2 North America Single Point Mooring System Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

6.4.3 United States

6.4.4 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Single Point Mooring System Market Size (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe Single Point Mooring System Market Size by Type

7.2.1 Europe Single Point Mooring System Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

7.2.2 Europe Single Point Mooring System Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

7.2.3 Europe Single Point Mooring System Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe Single Point Mooring System Market Size by Application

7.3.1 Europe Single Point Mooring System Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

7.3.2 Europe Single Point Mooring System Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

7.3.3 Europe Single Point Mooring System Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 Europe Single Point Mooring System Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe Single Point Mooring System Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

7.4.2 Europe Single Point Mooring System Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

7.4.8 Nordic

8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Single Point Mooring System Market Size (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia-Pacific Single Point Mooring System Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Asia-Pacific Single Point Mooring System Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia-Pacific Single Point Mooring System Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

8.2.3 Asia-Pacific Single Point Mooring System Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia-Pacific Single Point Mooring System Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Asia-Pacific Single Point Mooring System Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

8.3.2 Asia-Pacific Single Point Mooring System Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

8.3.3 Asia-Pacific Single Point Mooring System Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Asia-Pacific Single Point Mooring System Market Size by Region

8.4.1 Asia-Pacific Single Point Mooring System Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

8.4.2 Asia-Pacific Single Point Mooring System Market Size by Region (2022-2027)

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 Southeast Asia

8.4.7 India

8.4.8 Australia

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Single Point Mooring System Market Size (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America Single Point Mooring System Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Latin America Single Point Mooring System Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Latin America Single Point Mooring System Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

9.2.3 Latin America Single Point Mooring System Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America Single Point Mooring System Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Latin America Single Point Mooring System Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

9.3.2 Latin America Single Point Mooring System Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

9.3.3 Latin America Single Point Mooring System Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Latin America Single Point Mooring System Market Size by Country

9.4.1 Latin America Single Point Mooring System Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

9.4.2 Latin America Single Point Mooring System Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil

10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Single Point Mooring System Market Size (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East & Africa Single Point Mooring System Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Middle East & Africa Single Point Mooring System Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Middle East & Africa Single Point Mooring System Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

10.2.3 Middle East & Africa Single Point Mooring System Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East & Africa Single Point Mooring System Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Middle East & Africa Single Point Mooring System Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

10.3.2 Middle East & Africa Single Point Mooring System Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

10.3.3 Middle East & Africa Single Point Mooring System Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Middle East & Africa Single Point Mooring System Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Middle East & Africa Single Point Mooring System Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

10.4.2 Middle East & Africa Single Point Mooring System Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

10.4.3 Turkey

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 UAE

11 Key Players Profiles

11.1 SBM Offshore N.V.

11.1.1 SBM Offshore N.V. Company Details

11.1.2 SBM Offshore N.V. Business Overview

11.1.3 SBM Offshore N.V. Single Point Mooring System Introduction

11.1.4 SBM Offshore N.V. Revenue in Single Point Mooring System Business (2016-2021)

11.1.5 SBM Offshore N.V. Recent Development

11.2 BW Offshore Ltd.

11.2.1 BW Offshore Ltd. Company Details

11.2.2 BW Offshore Ltd. Business Overview

11.2.3 BW Offshore Ltd. Single Point Mooring System Introduction

11.2.4 BW Offshore Ltd. Revenue in Single Point Mooring System Business (2016-2021)

11.2.5 BW Offshore Ltd. Recent Development

11.3 Delmar Systems, Inc.

11.3.1 Delmar Systems, Inc. Company Details

11.3.2 Delmar Systems, Inc. Business Overview

11.3.3 Delmar Systems, Inc. Single Point Mooring System Introduction

11.3.4 Delmar Systems, Inc. Revenue in Single Point Mooring System Business (2016-2021)

11.3.5 Delmar Systems, Inc. Recent Development

11.4 Mampaey Offshore Industries

11.4.1 Mampaey Offshore Industries Company Details

11.4.2 Mampaey Offshore Industries Business Overview

11.4.3 Mampaey Offshore Industries Single Point Mooring System Introduction

11.4.4 Mampaey Offshore Industries Revenue in Single Point Mooring System Business (2016-2021)

11.4.5 Mampaey Offshore Industries Recent Development

11.5 Modec, Inc.

11.5.1 Modec, Inc. Company Details

11.5.2 Modec, Inc. Business Overview

11.5.3 Modec, Inc. Single Point Mooring System Introduction

11.5.4 Modec, Inc. Revenue in Single Point Mooring System Business (2016-2021)

11.5.5 Modec, Inc. Recent Development

11.6 Grup Servicii Petroliere S.A.

11.6.1 Grup Servicii Petroliere S.A. Company Details

11.6.2 Grup Servicii Petroliere S.A. Business Overview

11.6.3 Grup Servicii Petroliere S.A. Single Point Mooring System Introduction

11.6.4 Grup Servicii Petroliere S.A. Revenue in Single Point Mooring System Business (2016-2021)

11.6.5 Grup Servicii Petroliere S.A. Recent Development

11.7 National Oilwell Varco, Inc.

11.7.1 National Oilwell Varco, Inc. Company Details

11.7.2 National Oilwell Varco, Inc. Business Overview

11.7.3 National Oilwell Varco, Inc. Single Point Mooring System Introduction

11.7.4 National Oilwell Varco, Inc. Revenue in Single Point Mooring System Business (2016-2021)

11.7.5 National Oilwell Varco, Inc. Recent Development

11.8 Trellborg AB

11.8.1 Trellborg AB Company Details

11.8.2 Trellborg AB Business Overview

11.8.3 Trellborg AB Single Point Mooring System Introduction

11.8.4 Trellborg AB Revenue in Single Point Mooring System Business (2016-2021)

11.8.5 Trellborg AB Recent Development

11.9 Bluewater Holding B.V.

11.9.1 Bluewater Holding B.V. Company Details

11.9.2 Bluewater Holding B.V. Business Overview

11.9.3 Bluewater Holding B.V. Single Point Mooring System Introduction

11.9.4 Bluewater Holding B.V. Revenue in Single Point Mooring System Business (2016-2021)

11.9.5 Bluewater Holding B.V. Recent Development

11.10 Cargotec Corporation

11.10.1 Cargotec Corporation Company Details

11.10.2 Cargotec Corporation Business Overview

11.10.3 Cargotec Corporation Single Point Mooring System Introduction

11.10.4 Cargotec Corporation Revenue in Single Point Mooring System Business (2016-2021)

11.10.5 Cargotec Corporation Recent Development

11.11 Timberland Equipment Limited

11.11.1 Timberland Equipment Limited Company Details

11.11.2 Timberland Equipment Limited Business Overview

11.11.3 Timberland Equipment Limited Single Point Mooring System Introduction

11.11.4 Timberland Equipment Limited Revenue in Single Point Mooring System Business (2016-2021)

11.11.5 Timberland Equipment Limited Recent Development

11.12 Usha Martin Limited

11.12.1 Usha Martin Limited Company Details

11.12.2 Usha Martin Limited Business Overview

11.12.3 Usha Martin Limited Single Point Mooring System Introduction

11.12.4 Usha Martin Limited Revenue in Single Point Mooring System Business (2016-2021)

11.12.5 Usha Martin Limited Recent Development

12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Disclaimer

13.3 Author Details

”