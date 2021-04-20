Ambulatory Surgical Centres Market Upcoming Trends, Top Company Analysis and Forecast by 2027 | AmSurg, HCA, Tenet

“

The report titled Global Ambulatory Surgical Centres Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Ambulatory Surgical Centres market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Ambulatory Surgical Centres market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Ambulatory Surgical Centres market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Ambulatory Surgical Centres market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Ambulatory Surgical Centres report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Ambulatory Surgical Centres report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Ambulatory Surgical Centres market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Ambulatory Surgical Centres market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Ambulatory Surgical Centres market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Ambulatory Surgical Centres market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Ambulatory Surgical Centres market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: AmSurg, HCA, Tenet, Surgical Care Affiliates, Ambulatory Surgical Centers of America, Surgery Partners, Medical Facilities, Healthway Medical Group, Community Health Systems, Vision Group Holdings

Market Segmentation by Product: Hospital-based Ambulatory Surgical Centre

Freestanding Ambulatory Surgical Centre



Market Segmentation by Application: Gastroenterology

Ophthalmology

Orthopedics

Pain/Neurology

Urology

Dermatology

Others



The Ambulatory Surgical Centres Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Ambulatory Surgical Centres market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Ambulatory Surgical Centres market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Ambulatory Surgical Centres Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Hospital-based Ambulatory Surgical Centre

1.2.3 Freestanding Ambulatory Surgical Centre

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Ambulatory Surgical Centres Market Share by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Gastroenterology

1.3.3 Ophthalmology

1.3.4 Orthopedics

1.3.5 Pain/Neurology

1.3.6 Urology

1.3.7 Dermatology

1.3.8 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Ambulatory Surgical Centres Market Perspective (2016-2027)

2.2 Ambulatory Surgical Centres Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Ambulatory Surgical Centres Market Size by Regions: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.2 Ambulatory Surgical Centres Historic Market Share by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.3 Ambulatory Surgical Centres Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2022-2027)

2.3 Ambulatory Surgical Centres Industry Dynamic

2.3.1 Ambulatory Surgical Centres Market Trends

2.3.2 Ambulatory Surgical Centres Market Drivers

2.3.3 Ambulatory Surgical Centres Market Challenges

2.3.4 Ambulatory Surgical Centres Market Restraints

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Ambulatory Surgical Centres Players by Revenue

3.1.1 Global Top Ambulatory Surgical Centres Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Ambulatory Surgical Centres Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Ambulatory Surgical Centres Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Ambulatory Surgical Centres Revenue

3.4 Global Ambulatory Surgical Centres Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Ambulatory Surgical Centres Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Ambulatory Surgical Centres Revenue in 2020

3.5 Ambulatory Surgical Centres Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.6 Key Players Ambulatory Surgical Centres Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into Ambulatory Surgical Centres Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Ambulatory Surgical Centres Breakdown Data by Type

4.1 Global Ambulatory Surgical Centres Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Ambulatory Surgical Centres Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

5 Ambulatory Surgical Centres Breakdown Data by Application

5.1 Global Ambulatory Surgical Centres Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Ambulatory Surgical Centres Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

6 North America

6.1 North America Ambulatory Surgical Centres Market Size (2016-2027)

6.2 North America Ambulatory Surgical Centres Market Size by Type

6.2.1 North America Ambulatory Surgical Centres Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

6.2.2 North America Ambulatory Surgical Centres Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

6.2.3 North America Ambulatory Surgical Centres Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

6.3 North America Ambulatory Surgical Centres Market Size by Application

6.3.1 North America Ambulatory Surgical Centres Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 North America Ambulatory Surgical Centres Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

6.3.3 North America Ambulatory Surgical Centres Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

6.4 North America Ambulatory Surgical Centres Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America Ambulatory Surgical Centres Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

6.4.2 North America Ambulatory Surgical Centres Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

6.4.3 United States

6.4.4 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Ambulatory Surgical Centres Market Size (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe Ambulatory Surgical Centres Market Size by Type

7.2.1 Europe Ambulatory Surgical Centres Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

7.2.2 Europe Ambulatory Surgical Centres Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

7.2.3 Europe Ambulatory Surgical Centres Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe Ambulatory Surgical Centres Market Size by Application

7.3.1 Europe Ambulatory Surgical Centres Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

7.3.2 Europe Ambulatory Surgical Centres Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

7.3.3 Europe Ambulatory Surgical Centres Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 Europe Ambulatory Surgical Centres Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe Ambulatory Surgical Centres Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

7.4.2 Europe Ambulatory Surgical Centres Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

7.4.8 Nordic

8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Ambulatory Surgical Centres Market Size (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia-Pacific Ambulatory Surgical Centres Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Asia-Pacific Ambulatory Surgical Centres Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia-Pacific Ambulatory Surgical Centres Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

8.2.3 Asia-Pacific Ambulatory Surgical Centres Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia-Pacific Ambulatory Surgical Centres Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Asia-Pacific Ambulatory Surgical Centres Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

8.3.2 Asia-Pacific Ambulatory Surgical Centres Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

8.3.3 Asia-Pacific Ambulatory Surgical Centres Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Asia-Pacific Ambulatory Surgical Centres Market Size by Region

8.4.1 Asia-Pacific Ambulatory Surgical Centres Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

8.4.2 Asia-Pacific Ambulatory Surgical Centres Market Size by Region (2022-2027)

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 Southeast Asia

8.4.7 India

8.4.8 Australia

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Ambulatory Surgical Centres Market Size (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America Ambulatory Surgical Centres Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Latin America Ambulatory Surgical Centres Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Latin America Ambulatory Surgical Centres Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

9.2.3 Latin America Ambulatory Surgical Centres Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America Ambulatory Surgical Centres Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Latin America Ambulatory Surgical Centres Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

9.3.2 Latin America Ambulatory Surgical Centres Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

9.3.3 Latin America Ambulatory Surgical Centres Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Latin America Ambulatory Surgical Centres Market Size by Country

9.4.1 Latin America Ambulatory Surgical Centres Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

9.4.2 Latin America Ambulatory Surgical Centres Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil

10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Ambulatory Surgical Centres Market Size (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East & Africa Ambulatory Surgical Centres Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Middle East & Africa Ambulatory Surgical Centres Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Middle East & Africa Ambulatory Surgical Centres Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

10.2.3 Middle East & Africa Ambulatory Surgical Centres Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East & Africa Ambulatory Surgical Centres Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Middle East & Africa Ambulatory Surgical Centres Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

10.3.2 Middle East & Africa Ambulatory Surgical Centres Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

10.3.3 Middle East & Africa Ambulatory Surgical Centres Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Middle East & Africa Ambulatory Surgical Centres Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Middle East & Africa Ambulatory Surgical Centres Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

10.4.2 Middle East & Africa Ambulatory Surgical Centres Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

10.4.3 Turkey

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 UAE

11 Key Players Profiles

11.1 AmSurg

11.1.1 AmSurg Company Details

11.1.2 AmSurg Business Overview

11.1.3 AmSurg Ambulatory Surgical Centres Introduction

11.1.4 AmSurg Revenue in Ambulatory Surgical Centres Business (2016-2021)

11.1.5 AmSurg Recent Development

11.2 HCA

11.2.1 HCA Company Details

11.2.2 HCA Business Overview

11.2.3 HCA Ambulatory Surgical Centres Introduction

11.2.4 HCA Revenue in Ambulatory Surgical Centres Business (2016-2021)

11.2.5 HCA Recent Development

11.3 Tenet

11.3.1 Tenet Company Details

11.3.2 Tenet Business Overview

11.3.3 Tenet Ambulatory Surgical Centres Introduction

11.3.4 Tenet Revenue in Ambulatory Surgical Centres Business (2016-2021)

11.3.5 Tenet Recent Development

11.4 Surgical Care Affiliates

11.4.1 Surgical Care Affiliates Company Details

11.4.2 Surgical Care Affiliates Business Overview

11.4.3 Surgical Care Affiliates Ambulatory Surgical Centres Introduction

11.4.4 Surgical Care Affiliates Revenue in Ambulatory Surgical Centres Business (2016-2021)

11.4.5 Surgical Care Affiliates Recent Development

11.5 Ambulatory Surgical Centers of America

11.5.1 Ambulatory Surgical Centers of America Company Details

11.5.2 Ambulatory Surgical Centers of America Business Overview

11.5.3 Ambulatory Surgical Centers of America Ambulatory Surgical Centres Introduction

11.5.4 Ambulatory Surgical Centers of America Revenue in Ambulatory Surgical Centres Business (2016-2021)

11.5.5 Ambulatory Surgical Centers of America Recent Development

11.6 Surgery Partners

11.6.1 Surgery Partners Company Details

11.6.2 Surgery Partners Business Overview

11.6.3 Surgery Partners Ambulatory Surgical Centres Introduction

11.6.4 Surgery Partners Revenue in Ambulatory Surgical Centres Business (2016-2021)

11.6.5 Surgery Partners Recent Development

11.7 Medical Facilities

11.7.1 Medical Facilities Company Details

11.7.2 Medical Facilities Business Overview

11.7.3 Medical Facilities Ambulatory Surgical Centres Introduction

11.7.4 Medical Facilities Revenue in Ambulatory Surgical Centres Business (2016-2021)

11.7.5 Medical Facilities Recent Development

11.8 Healthway Medical Group

11.8.1 Healthway Medical Group Company Details

11.8.2 Healthway Medical Group Business Overview

11.8.3 Healthway Medical Group Ambulatory Surgical Centres Introduction

11.8.4 Healthway Medical Group Revenue in Ambulatory Surgical Centres Business (2016-2021)

11.8.5 Healthway Medical Group Recent Development

11.9 Community Health Systems

11.9.1 Community Health Systems Company Details

11.9.2 Community Health Systems Business Overview

11.9.3 Community Health Systems Ambulatory Surgical Centres Introduction

11.9.4 Community Health Systems Revenue in Ambulatory Surgical Centres Business (2016-2021)

11.9.5 Community Health Systems Recent Development

11.10 Vision Group Holdings

11.10.1 Vision Group Holdings Company Details

11.10.2 Vision Group Holdings Business Overview

11.10.3 Vision Group Holdings Ambulatory Surgical Centres Introduction

11.10.4 Vision Group Holdings Revenue in Ambulatory Surgical Centres Business (2016-2021)

11.10.5 Vision Group Holdings Recent Development

12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Disclaimer

13.3 Author Details

”