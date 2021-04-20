North America Automotive Radar Market Analysis and Study with High CAGR Growth of 15.1% during 2019-2027| Business Market Insights

The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on “North America Automotive Radar Market” and forecast to 2027. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the North America Automotive Radar Market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027.

The automotive radar market in North America is expected to grow from US$ 982.2 million in 2019 to US$ 2,304.9 million by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 15.1% from 2020 to 2027.

The North America automotive radar market is driven by various factors such as increasing government regulations concerning vehicle safety, rising adoption of premium vehicles, as well as a growing number of radars used in a vehicle. Moreover, the rising production and adoption of electric vehicles (EV) are further expected to support the growth of the North America automotive radar market. It is anticipated that in the coming few years, autonomous driving will be the growing trend. To attain this, several vision technologies have increased intending to deliver functionality as well as safety to the vehicle’s drivers and passengers. Radar systems are considered the most established and trusted technologies among the automotive industry’s various vision technologies. Presently, several vehicle manufacturers provide ‘level 3’ automation wherein drivers are on standby for a certain time. These vehicles are integrated with nearly five radar systems, including SSR and LLR, for applications such as emergency braking or Adaptive Cruise Control

The report profiles the key players in the industry, along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the regional landscape. The study conducts a SWOT analysis to evaluate the strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the North America Automotive Radar market. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the North America Automotive Radar Market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.

Major key players covered in this report:

Aptiv Plc

Continental AG

Denso Corporation

HELLA KGaA Hueck & Co.

Infineon Technologies AG

Nidec Corporation

Robert Bosch GmbH

Valeo

Veoneer Inc

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

North America Automotive Radar Market – By Range

Long Range Radar (LRR)

Medium Range Radar (MRR)

Short Range Radar (SRR)

North America Automotive Radar Market – By Frequency

24 GHz

77 GHz

79 GHz

North America Automotive Radar Market – Application

Adaptive Cruise Control

Autonomous Emergency Braking

Blind Spot Detection

Forward Collision Warning System

Intelligent Park Assist

Others

North America Automotive Radar Market – Vehicle Type

Adaptive Cruise Control

Passenger Cars

Light Commercial Vehicle

Medium & Heavy Commercial Vehicles

The research on the North America Automotive Radar market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the North America Automotive Radar market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the North America Automotive Radar market.

