Industrial Fasteners Market Size, Share, Growth, Analysis, Trend, and Forecast Research Report by 2026

The global Industrial Fasteners market report assesses the Industrial Fasteners industry in the global market with regards to the industry trends, industry growth, size, share, drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, cost analysis, market size in terms of value or volume, extensive profiling of the companies, competitive landscape, product portfolio, and other key elements during forecast period. The study also provides deeper insights into the market with regards to the scope and application of the market to impart a better understanding of the market.

Furthermore, the report covers various important aspects of the industry such current and emerging trends, updated outlines, growth factors, restraints, growth prospects and opportunities, regulatory framework and government policies, macro and micro economic factors, and other factors that enable to draw projections for the estimated market growth in the forecast period.

Key companies profiled in the report include:

Arconic Inc., Precision Castparts Corporation, Illinois Tool Works Incorporated (ITW), Acument Global Technologies, ATF Inc., Dokka Fasteners Inc., LISI Group – Link Solutions

Further key findings from the report suggest

North America accounted for significant share valuing at 24.95 Billion in 2026 growing at a CAGR of 4.0%. Rapid urbanization and rising disposable income lead to the construction of costly sites such as skyscrapers which, in turn fuel the market growth significantly

Malaysia’s construction spending was valued at USD 33 billion in 2012 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2012 to 2025. Malaysia’s construction industry is expected to witness a swift rise owing to increasing infrastructure projects and introduction of mass affordable housing schemes. These projects in turn are expected to fuel commercial and residential construction projects over the forecast period.

Rising investment in defense sector coupled with need for development of defense aircrafts in emerging countries such as South Korea, China, India and South Africa will drive the usage of fasteners

8 Billion units of Anchor bolts were produced in 2018. They are used to attach objects to concrete. They all have a threaded finish where a nut and washer can be connected for the external load. They are used from Nuclear power plants to standard buildings

The competitive landscape of the Industrial Fasteners market is intense as players are actively engaged in the technological advancements, product developments, product pricing, research innovations, and other growth tactics to gain a robust footing in the market. The report also provides insightful data about business alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, partnerships, corporate and government deals, product launches and brand promotions, and others and their impact on the global Industrial Fasteners market.

Product (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Externally threaded fasteners

Aerospace grade fasteners

Other standard fasteners

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Automotive OEM

Machinery OEM

Others OEM

MRO

Construction

Bolt and Screw Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Anchor Bolts

Carriage Bolts

Flange Bolts

Hex Head Bolts

Hex Tap Bolts

Lag Bolts

Machine Bolts

Deck Screws

Hex Lag Screws

Self-Drilling Screws

Sheet Metal Screws

Wood Screws

Others

Bolt Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Less than 1/4″

1/4″- 3/4″

3/4″-1”

More than 1”

Finishes Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Zinc

Zinc Dichromate

Cadmium Dichromate

Cadmium

Phosphate, Black Phosphate

Chrome

Nickel

Carbon & Stainless Steel

Others

The report focuses on evaluation of the given market in major regions and the countries included in those regions. The report provides details of the market considering the geographical landscape that includes North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. It studies production and consumption ratio, supply and demand, export/import, trends and demands, revenue growth, market share, market size, and presence of key players in each region. The report includes a country-wise analysis of the market to offer better understanding of the regional and global market scenario.

Regional Segmentation of the Market Include:

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

(U.S.A., Canada, Mexico) Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

(U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe) Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

(India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report aims to offer a clear understanding of the market with respect to the manufacturers, suppliers, vendors, distributors, and key companies involved in the market. The report strives to present the reader with deep insights of the market that can assist them in making fruitful business decisions and strategic investment plans. Additionally, the report mentions in detail about the restraints and challenges that may affect market growth. The report also talks about growth factors and opportunities that contribute to the profit graph of the business landscape.

Highlights of the TOC:

Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Key Industrial Fasteners market segments

1.3 Major players

1.4 Market analysis by product

1.5 Market analysis by application

1.6 Report timeline

Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Industrial Fasteners market size

2.2 Latest Industrial Fasteners market trends

2.3 Key growth trends

Competitive Landscape

3.1 Global Industrial Fasteners market key players

3.2 Global Industrial Fasteners size by manufacturers

3.3 Products of major players

3.4 Entry barriers in the Industrial Fasteners market

3.5 Mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, and strategic alliances

Continue…

