Electric Vehicle Battery Management System (EVBMS) Market Research Report Including SWOT Analysis, PESTELE Analysis, Drivers, Restraints, Global Industry Outlook and Key Players Analysis By 2026

The global electric vehicle battery management system (EVBMS) market is forecast to reach USD 4.24 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The electric vehicle battery management system can improve the efficiency of the vehicle. The battery pack in an electric vehicle consumes a lot of power during sudden braking and release for the necessary speed support. The electrification in both electric and non-electric vehicles has increased the power load on the battery pack. The electric vehicle battery management system exists to face such challenges. It controls the supply equipment loads of the mechanics, which includes a monitor, communication equipment, and other applicable devices. The purpose of the system is to limit the load and improve efficiency.

The latest report takes into account the current COVID-19 impact on the global economy and this particular business sector. According to our expert team, the pandemic has led to an overwhelming impact on the global economic landscape, and particularly, this business landscape. The global Electric Vehicle Battery Management System (EVBMS) market growth has been extensively hampered by the current economic situation triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic that has disrupted the functioning of the Electric Vehicle Battery Management System (EVBMS) industry. The latest study offers a comprehensive analysis of the present and future effects of the pandemic on the Electric Vehicle Battery Management System (EVBMS) industry. Moreover, the report elucidates the adverse effects of the coronavirus pandemic on this market and its key segments.

Further key findings from the report suggest

The hardware segment of the battery management system in the electric or hybrid electric vehicle typically consists of the microcontroller, voltage unit, and sensors. The segment is forecasted to hold a market share of 56.0% in the year 2026.

Hybrid Electric Vehicles these days are set to make use of the efficiency-improving technologies such as regenerative brakes to convert the kinetic energy of the vehicle to electric power and then store in the batteries.

The passenger buses are the largest form of passenger vehicles and can pack in more than eighty seats for the passenger. Most electric two-wheelers incorporate the battery management system in order to ascertain limited available space for the battery cells and the extended efficiency of the batteries.

The market in Europe is expected to witness strong growth in the coming years, with rising implementation of measures such as exemption for vehicle buyers from registration charges and road taxes and incentives for EV manufacturers. The region is likely to continue to hold the second-largest share of the global battery management system market during the forecast period.

Leading companies profiled in the report include:

Renesas Electronic Corporation, Continental AG, Sedemac, Cummins, BYD Co Ltd, Texas Instruments (TI), Marquardt GMBH, Lithium Balance, China’s Contemporary Amperex Technology (CATL), Panasonic Corp, and SAIC Motor Corporation Limited, among others.

Components Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Hardware

Software

Propulsion Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Electric

Hybrid

Vehicle Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

Major Regions Covered in the Electric Vehicle Battery Management System (EVBMS) Market Report:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

The Middle East & Africa

About Reports and Data

