China In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market Growth 2021, Global Industry Demand, Share, Top Players, Industry Size, Future Growth by 2026.

Recently, a significant growth in healthcare spending have been observed in the low- and middle-income nations. In the middle-income nations, healthcarespending rose by 6.3% a year between 2000 and 2017, while the economy rose by 5.9% a year. Additionally, health spending in low-income countries also observed a growth by 7.8% a year in the same period. The growth in the healthcare spending of these nations can be attributed to the increasing focus of the governments in these nations to meet the laid down targets of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of 2030. Such factors are anticipated to drive the growth of the China In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market during the forecast period.

China In Vitro Diagnostics(IVD) market is anticipated to grow over US$ 11 Billion by 2025 with an impressive double-digit growth rate in the forecast period 2018 – 2025.

“China In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market Analysis 2012 – 2017 and Forecast 2018 – 2025: Clinical Chemistry,Immunoassay,Molecular Testing,SMBG,Point of Care Testing (POCT), Hematology, Coagulation, Microbiology, Genetic Testing,Infectious Diagnostics, Histology and Cytology” presents an in-depth assessment of the in vitro diagnostics(IVD) market dynamics, opportunities, future roadmap, competitive landscape and discusses major trends. The report offers the most up-to-date industry data on the actual market situation and future outlook for in vitro diagnostics(IVD) in China. The research includes historic data from 2012 to 2017 and forecasts until 2025.

The market is driven by number of factors such as rising incidences of chronic lifestyle diseases, public health awareness, demand of tests in rural areas stimulated by the healthcare reform plan, increasing demand from the middle class for high-end products and an increase in the number of private hospitals and independent testing laboratories.

The report contains a granular analysis of the China in vitro diagnostics market segmentation by 11 applications and illustrative forecast to 2025.A comprehensive analysis has been done on market share of China in vitro diagnostics by application, end-user and company share by revenue.

The report also includes assessment of in vitro diagnostics regulation in China.Key trends in terms of partnerships and recent developments are analyzed with details. The report also explores detailed description of growth drivers,restraints, trends and opportunities of the China in vitro diagnostics market.

Market Segmentation by Application and Analysis (2012 – 2025)

? Clinical Chemistry

? Immunoassay

? Molecular Testing

? Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG)

? Point of Care Testing (POCT)

? Hematology

? Coagulation

? Microbiology

? Genetic Testing

? Infectious Diagnostics

? Histology and Cytology

The Major Companies Dominating this Market for its Products, Services and Continuous Product Developments are:

? Roche Diagnostics

? Abbott Laboratories

? Siemens Healthineers

? Sysmex Corporation

? Mindray Medical International Limited

? Beckman Coulter Inc

? Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group

? Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

? Hologic Inc

? Qiagen

? Cepheid

? Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc

? Da An Gene Co. Ltd

? Shanghai Kehua Bio-Engineering Co. Ltd.

The Latest Industry Data Included in this Report:

? China In Vitro Diagnostics Market Revenue & Forecast (2012 – 2025)

? China In Vitro Diagnostics Market Dynamics

? China In Vitro Diagnostics Market Segmentation by Application (2012 – 2025)

? China In Vitro Diagnostics Market Revenue Share by Application (2012 – 2025)

? China In Vitro Diagnostics Market, Company Share by Revenue, 2017

? China In Vitro Diagnostics Market Share by End-User (Hospitals, Homecare, Research Institutes, Independent laboratories),2017

? Assessment of In Vitro Diagnostics Regulation in China

? Major Partnership Deals in China In Vitro Diagnostics Market

? Recent Developments in China In Vitro Diagnostics Market

? Overview of Key Companies in China In Vitro Diagnostics Market

TABLE OF CONTENTS :

1. Executive Summary

2. China In Vitro Diagnostics Market Revenue & Forecast (2012 – 2025)

3. China In Vitro Diagnostics Market Revenue Share by Application (2012 – 2025)

4. China In Vitro Diagnostics Market, Company Share by Revenue, 2017

5. China In Vitro Diagnostics Market Dynamics

5.1 Drivers

5.2 Restraints

5.3 Trends & Opportunities

6. China In Vitro Diagnostics Market Segmentation by Application (2012 – 2025)

6.1 Clinical Chemistry

6.2 Immunoassay

6.3 Molecular Testing

6.4 Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG)

6.5 Point of Care Testing (POCT)

6.6 Hematology

6.7 Coagulation

6.8 Microbiology

6.9 Genetic Testing

6.10 Infectious Diagnostics

6.11 Histology and Cytology

7. China In Vitro Diagnostics Market Share by End-User (Hospitals, Homecare, Research Institutes, Independent laboratories),2017

8. Assessment of In Vitro Diagnostics Regulation in China

9. Major Partnership Deals in China In Vitro Diagnostics Market

10. Recent Developments in China In Vitro Diagnostics Market

