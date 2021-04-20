Global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Growth (2021-2026), Future Growth, Global Survey, In-depth Analysis, Share, Key Findings, Company Profiles, Comprehensive Analysis, Development Strategy, Emerging Technologies, Trends and Forecast by Regions.

– Global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing(NIPT) market is anticipated to grow over US$ 2.5 Billion by 2025 with an impressive double-digit growth rate in the forecast period 2018 – 2025.



“Global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market: Demand, Insights, Analysis, Opportunities, Growth Potential and Forecast 2018 – 2025” presents an in-depth assessment of the Global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) market dynamics, opportunities, future roadmap, competitive landscape and discusses major trends. The report offers the most up-to-date industry data on the actual market situation and future outlook for Global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT). The research includes historic data from 2014 to 2017 and forecasts until 2025.

The market is driven by number of factors such as high incidence rate of babies born with down syndrome, no risk of miscarriage with NIPT test, shifting trend towards child bearing at advanced maternal age (35 years or older), rising focus on reimbursement for NIPT and increasing preference for non-invasive techniques over invasive methods.

The report contains a granular analysis of the present industry situations, market demands, reveal facts on the market size, NIPT test volume, revenues and provides forecasts through 2025. A comprehensive analysis has been done on market share of NIPT tests and Countries-based market. The report also includes assessment of comparative test analysis by companies. Additionally, the report includes insights into the Global perspectives on clinical adoption of NIPT. Key trends in terms of collaboration, partnership, merger & acquisition, venture capital investment, distribution and licensing agreement are analyzed with details. The report also explores detailed description of growth drivers and inhibitors of the Global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) market. Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market

The report concludes with the profiles of major players in the Global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) market. The key market players are evaluated on various parameters such as company overview, NIPT test portfolios and latest development and trends of the Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) market.

Key Findings:

? United States is anticipated to be the most attractive market in the Global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing(NIPT) market

? China NIPT test market is set to cross USD 400 Million by 2025

? Panorama test accounted for the highest share in Global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing(NIPT) market

? Verifi test has the second highest revenue share in the Global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing(NIPT) market

? Rising focus on Reimbursement for NIPT test will revolutionize the market

? Two-Child policy is likely to boost China NIPT market

The Major Companies Dominating this Market for its Products, Services and Continuous Product Developments are:

Illumina, Natera, Sequenom Laboratories (LabCorp), Ariosa Diagnostics (Roche), BGI Diagnosis Co. Ltd, Berry Genomics, Quest Diagnostics, LifeCodexx AG, Premaitha Health, NIPD Genetics

Major and Promising Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Covered Under This Report are:

Panorama, MaterniT21 PLUS, Harmony, Verifi, NIFTY, IONA, PrenaTest, Bambni, Veracity and Other Tests

Major Countries Analyzed Under This Report are:



United States, China, Japan, India, Brazil, Australia, New Zealand, United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, France, Switzerland, Sweden, Belgium, Russia, Turkey, Netherland, Poland, Armenia, Moldova, Denmark and Rest of the Countries.

The Latest Industry Data Included in this Report:

? Global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Volume & Future Trends (2014 – 2025)

? Global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Revenue & Future Trends (2014 – 2025)

? Global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Share and Y-o-Y Growth (%)

? Market Share Analysis, by Test, 2014 – 2025 (%)

? Market Share Analysis, by Major Countries, 2014 – 2025 (%)

? Global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market, By Test (Volume and Value),2011 – 2025

? Global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market, By Geography (Volume and Value),2014 – 2025

? Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing(NIPT) Comparative Analysis – By Test

? Major Deals in Global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market

? Global Perspectives on Clinical Adoption of NIPT

? Global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Drivers and Inhibitors

? Key Companies Analysis

