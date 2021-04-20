Neurovascular Intervention Market Trends with Global Growth Rate 2021 | Size of Key Manufacturers, Development Status Forecast by Regions 2025

Recently, a significant growth in healthcare spending have been observed in the low- and middle-income nations. In the middle-income nations, healthcare spending rose by 6.3% a year between 2000 and 2017, while the economy rose by 5.9% a year. Additionally, health spending in low-income countries also observed a growth by 7.8% a year in the same period. The growth in the healthcare spending of these nations can be attributed to the increasing focus of the governments in these nations to meet the laid down targets of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of 2030. Such factors are anticipated to drive the growth of the Neurovascular Intervention Market during the forecast period.

The Global market for Neurovascular Intervention is projected to reach nearly US$4 Billion by the end of 2021 growing at a CAGR from 2016 to 2021.

Market growth can be attributed to factors such as rising prevalence of cerebrovascular disease and its associated risk factors, rise in the number of aging population, increasing knowledge of the symptoms of aneurysms and related diseases among patients, next generation of device platforms enters the market, long-term clinical data become available, appropriate treatment guidelines and reimbursement rates are established. Rapid advances in the field of neurovascular interventions and development of minimally invasive techniques have greatly expanded the market. High cost of treatment, unmet needs, scarcity of skilled neurosurgeons is restraining the growth of neurovascular interventional market.

United States is seen as the dominant player in the neurovascular intervention market. Emerging economies of India, China and Japan in the Asia-Pacific region and Latin American countries such as Brazil is slated to witness the highest growth in the forecasted period. The growth of the Asia-Pacific market is driven by improving healthcare facilities, gross domestic product (GDP) and increasing government investment.

On the basis of device, Coil represented the largest single category of products and accounted for XX% share in 2015. However, growth rate has slowed down in the segment which is being challenged by the emerging Carotid Stent, Microwire/Catheter and Clot Removal device.

Further, prudent analysis has been done on the competitor’s part, where four major players grab XX% of the global market by revenue. Stryker, Medtronic, Terumo, and DePuy Synthes are the key influencers with their products in the Neurovascular Intervention market. New releases, merger & acquisitions, collaborations and extending distribution networks are few important factors for their dominance.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to categories such as market segments, diseases, geographies, companies, price trend, pipeline products, type of devices and competitive landscape. The report concludes with the profiles of major players in the global neurovascular intervention market such as Stryker, Medtronic, Terumo, and DePuy Synthes.

The major market players are evaluated on various parameters such as company overview, product portfolio, and revenue of neurovascular intervention segment from 2012 to 2021. The report also entails major drivers and challenges of neurovascular intervention market.

The report covers in-depth analysis on:

? Market Segments

? Market Dynamics

? Historical Actual Market Size, 2009 – 2015

? Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2021

? Competition & Companies involved

? Merger & Acquisitions

? Price Trend

? Pipeline Products Analysis

? Market Growth Drivers and Challenges

Neurovascular Intervention Market: Segmentation

Neurovascular Interventional market is classified on the basis of device type, disease type, company and geography.

Based on Device, the global neurovascular intervention market can be segmented as follows:

? Coil

? Carotid Stent

? Clot Removal

? Liquid Embolic

? Coil Assist Balloon

? Coil Assist Stent

? Flow Diverter Stent

? Micro wire/Catheter

Based on Disease, the global neurovascular intervention market can be segmented as follows:

? Aneurysm

? Intracranial Atherosclerotic Disease (ICAD)

? Ischemic Stroke

? Arteriovenous Malformation(AVM)

Based on Geography, the global neurovascular intervention market can be segmented as follows:

? United States

? France

? Germany

? Italy

? Spain

? United Kingdom

? Japan

? China

? India

? Brazil

Based on Company, the global neurovascular intervention market can be segmented as follows:

? Stryker

? Medtronic

? MicroVention (Terumo Corporation)

? De Puy Synthes

Table of Contents

1. Executive Summary

2. Global – Neurovascular Intervention Market & Forecast (2009 – 2021)

3. Global – Neurovascular Intervention Market Share Outlook

3.1 Global Neurovascular Intervention – Major Devices Market Share Outlook

3.2 Global – Neurovascular Intervention – Top 10 Countries wise Market Share Outlook

3.3 Global – Neurovascular Intervention – Major Diseases Market Share Outlook

3.4 Global – Neurovascular Intervention – Top Companies Market Share Outlook

