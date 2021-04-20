Neuromodulation Market Growth Sales and Opportunities by Key Players 2021 |Future Demand, Boosting Strategies, New Product Launches, and Pricing Analysis

Recently, a significant growth in healthcare spending have been observed in the low- and middle-income nations. In the middle-income nations, healthcare spending rose by 6.3% a year between 2000 and 2017, while the economy rose by 5.9% a year. Additionally, health spending in low-income countries also observed a growth by 7.8% a year in the same period. The growth in the healthcare spending of these nations can be attributed to the increasing focus of the governments in these nations to meet the laid down targets of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of 2030. Such factors are anticipated to drive the growth of the Neuromodulation Market during the forecast period.

The Global market for Neuromodulation is projected to reach more than US$5 Billion by the end of 2021.

Market growth can be attributed to factors such as rising geriatric population, increasing prevalence of neurological diseases, strong product pipeline offered by the players.

In addition, rapid advances in the field of neuromodulation and development of minimally invasive techniques have greatly expanded the market. High cost of treatment and negative social perception is restraining the growth of neuromodulation market.

North America is seen as the dominant player in the neuromodulation market followed by Europe, Asia-Pacific, and rest of the world (RoW) in 2015. In the coming years, the neuromodulation market is expected to witness the highest growth rate in the Asian region, with emphasis on India, China, and Japan. These countries are expected to increase revenues for the manufacturers of devices involved in neuromodulation.

Spinal cord stimulation segment dominated the neuromodulation market share in 2015. But its market share will dwindle in the forecasting period due to the highest growth rate of deep brain stimulation. It is expected that deep brain stimulation will grasp nearly 20% market share by the year end of 2021.

Chronic Pain is identified as the largest application segment of the neuromodulation market. Urinary and Fecal Incontinence(UFI) is the second leading segment for neuromodulation market. Refractory epilepsy stands at the third spot with more share in 2015. Parkinson’s disease holds the fourth highest share being followed by Gastroparesis. Essential Tremor and Dystonia are the other leading application segment for neuromodulation market.

Further, prudent analysis has been done on the competitor’s part, where three major players grab of the global market by revenue. Medtronic, Boston Scientific, St Jude Medical, Liva Nova and Nevro are the key influencers with their products in the Neuromodulation market. Merger & acquisitions, partnerships, collaborations and extending distribution networks are few important factors for their dominance.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies.

The research report provides analysis and information according to categories such as market segments, application, technology, geographies, companies and competitive landscape. The report concludes with the profiles of major players in the global neuromodulation such as Medtronic, Boston Scientific, St Jude Medical, Liva Nova and Nevro. The major market players are evaluated on various parameters such as company overview, product portfolio, and sales analysis of neuromodulation segment from 2010 to 2021. The report also entails major drivers and challenges of neuromodulation market.

Segmentation

Neuromodulation market is classified on the basis of technology, application, company and geography.

Based on Technology, Neuromodulation market can be segmented as follows:

? Spinal Cord Stimulation

? Deep Brain Stimulation

? Sacral Nerve Stimulation

? Vagus Nerve Stimulation

? Other Technologies

Based on Geography, Neuromodulation market can be segmented as follows:

? North America

? Europe

? Asia Pacific

? Latin America

? Rest of the World (ROW)

Based on Company, Neuromodulation market can be segmented as follows:

? Medtronic

? Boston Scientific

? St Jude Medical

? Liva Nova(Cyberonics)

? Nevro

Based on Application, Neuromodulation market can be segmented as follows:

? Chronic Pain

? Parkinson’s Disease

? Urinary Fecal Incontinence

? Refractory Epilepsy

? Essential Tremor

? Dystonia

? Gastroparesis

? Treatment Resistant Depression(TRD)

? Obsessive Compulsive Disorder(OCD)

? Other Applications

Table of Contents

1. Executive Summary

2. Global – Neuromodulation Market & Forecast (2010 – 2021)

3. Global – Neuromodulation Market Share Outlook

3.1 By Technology – Neuromodulation Market Share Outlook

3.2 By Region – Neuromodulation Market Share Outlook

3.3 By Application – Neuromodulation Market Share Outlook

3.4 By Company – Neuromodulation Market Share Outlook

4. Global Neuromodulation Market – By Technology (2010 – 2021)

4.1 Overall Neuromodulation Market & Forecast – By Technology

4.2 Spinal Cord Stimulation Market Revenue & Forecast

4.3 Deep Brain Stimulation Market Revenue & Forecast

4.4 Sacral Nerve Stimulation Market Revenue & Forecast

4.5 Vagus Nerve Stimulation Market Revenue & Forecast

4.6 Other Technologies Market Revenue & Forecast

5. Global Neuromodulation Market – By Regional Outlook (2010 – 2021)

5.1 Region wise – Overall Neuromodulation Market Revenue & Forecast

5.2 North America – Neuromodulation Market Revenue & Forecast

5.3 Europe – Neuromodulation Market Revenue & Forecast

5.4 Asia Pacific – Neuromodulation Market Revenue & Forecast

5.5 Latin America – Neuromodulation Market Revenue & Forecast

5.6 Rest of the World (ROW) – Neuromodulation Market Revenue & Forecast

