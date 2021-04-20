5G Fixed Wireless Access Market to See Incredible Growth During 2028

5G fixed wireless access or 5 FWA is witnessing sheer proliferation on account of use as an add-on to the existent mobile broadband framework. Investments in FWA is on a significant rise, notably across areas wherein fiber, copper, and hybrid infrastructures are getting rapidly replaced.

Growing need to update or refurbish the existing infrastructure is also one among the key factors boosting adoption of 5G fixed wireless access or 5 FWA. Demand from households and small & medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) remains one of the key use cases of 5G fixed wireless access or 5 FWA. Increasing penetration of advanced technologies across every end-user vertical remains one of the broad factors spurring adoption of 5G fixed wireless access or 5 FWA.

5G Fixed Wireless Access Market- Notable Highlights & Recent Developments

In April 2018, Siklu Inc. announced the official launch of ‘SmartHaul Wireless Network Design Engine (WiNDE)’, a one-of-its-kind product that speeds up the time to deployment via automation of complex designs of mmWave network. This new launch was aimed at equipping end-users with a tool with all the desired characteristics to scale up in terms of production as well as presentation.

In March 2018, Mimosa Networks declared the official launch of B24 wireless backhaul solution. This launch was aimed at seamless and dynamic allocation of traffic, which remains instrumental for operational efficiencies.

Multimodal Use of 5G Fixed Wireless Access Solutions across End-Use Verticals Boosts Market Growth

With the impending debut of 5G networks, 5G fixed wireless access market is set to witness an unprecedented growth over the next few years. As per information from various sources, the first-ever commercial 5G networks will be of fixed wireless network type and will make use of mmWave spectrum bands. This, in turn, is likely to create favorable grounds for growth of 5G fixed wireless access market on a global scale.

FWA solutions are in high demand for Wireless ISPs (WISPs) applications as well as business & residential applications across key countries, which remains a key factor spurring revenue potential of 5G fixed wireless access market. Additionally, 5G fixed wireless access solutions also find extensive applications across corporation, governments, and enterprises, in line with growing demand for seamless connectivity, both for primary as well as backup broadband. Moreover, 5G fixed wireless access solutions are also in high demand among the mobile operators in line with growing need to provide backhaul for various mobile cell sites. As per all the aforementioned particulars, the growing penetration of FWA networks remains undeniable, creating sustained opportunities for vendors of 5G fixed wireless access solutions.

Adoption across Semi-Urban Areas to Accelerate Adoption of 5G Fixed Wireless Access

The adoption and demand for 5G fixed wireless access will remain determined by diverse applications and areas making use of various spectrums. For instance, in case of the sub-urban areas and urban areas, preference for higher spectrum is relatively high, whereas in case of rural areas the propensity for lower frequencies is higher.

The demand for 5G fixed wireless access in case of semi-urban areas is likely to be promising, followed by a strong demand from the rural areas. With rapid installation of advanced and high-power antenna technologies for transmission as well as reception purposes, the demand for 5G fixed wireless access is foreseen to take off significantly during the forthcoming years.

North America to Spearhead Demand for 5G Fixed Wireless Access

North America is estimated to be one the largest market for the stakeholders of 5G fixed wireless access market from an investment-making standpoint. With US and Canada staying at the forefront of demand, North America, is likely to have the most engaged end-user base for 5G fixed wireless access as compare to all other regions. This status quo of 5G fixed wireless access market is likely to remain unabated and likely to further grow with increase in the existent customer base.

5G Fixed Wireless Access Market Structure

By offering, 5G fixed wireless access market has been segmented as-

Services

Hardware

By demography, 5G fixed wireless access market has been segmented as-

Semi-Urban

Rural

Urban

By application, 5G fixed wireless access market has been segmented as-

Industrial

Government

Residential

Commercial

