Global World Structural Steel Pipe Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Structural steel is a category of steel used as a construction material for making structural steel shapes. A structural steel shape is a profile, formed with a specific cross section and following certain standards for chemical composition and mechanical properties. Structural steel shapes, sizes, composition, strengths, storage practices, etc., are regulated by standards in most industrialized countries.

By Region / Countries

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)

By Type

Spiral Weld Pipe

Double Submerged Arc Weld (DSAW)

Electric Resistance Weld (ERW)

Seamless (SMLS)

By End-User / Application

Oil & Gas

Construction

Water Transmission

Transportation

Others

By Company

EVRAZ North America

TMK IPSCO

Zekelman Industries

Northwest Pipe Company

U. S. Steel

Welpun Tubular LLC

American Steel Pipe

Tenaris

Trinity

Vallourec

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Part 1 Market Definition

1.1 Market Segment Overview

Figure Global Structural Steel Pipe Market Size (Million USD) 2017-2025

1.2 by Type

Table Global Structural Steel Pipe Market and Growth by Type

1.3 by End-Use / Application

Table Global Structural Steel Pipe Market and Growth by End-Use / Application

2 Global Market by Vendors

2.1 Market Share

Table Global Structural Steel Pipe Revenue (Million USD) by Vendors (2017-2019)

Table Global Structural Steel Pipe Revenue Share by Vendors (2017-2019)

Table Global Structural Steel Pipe Market Volume (Volume) by Vendors (2017-2019)

Table Global Structural Steel Pipe Market Volume Share by Vendors (2017-2019)

2.2 Vendor Profile

Table Headquarter, Factories & Sales Regions Comparison of Vendors

Table Product List of Vendors

2.3 Dynamic of Vendors

3 Global Market by Type

3.1 Market Share

Table Global Structural Steel Pipe Market (Million USD) by Type (2017-2019)

Table Global Structural Steel Pipe Market Share by Type (2017-2019)

Table Global Structural Steel Pipe Market Volume (Volume) by Type (2017-2019)

Table Global Structural Steel Pipe Market Volume Share by Type (2017-2019)

3.2 Introduction of End-Use by Different Products

4 Global Market by End-Use / Application

4.1 Market Share

Table Global Structural Steel Pipe Market (Million USD) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

Table Global Structural Steel Pipe Market Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

Table Global Structural Steel Pipe Market Volume (Volume) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

Table Global Structural Steel Pipe Market Volume Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

4.2 Overview of Consumption Characteristics

4.2.1 Preference Driven

4.2.2 Substitutability

4.2.3 Influence by Strategy

4.2.4 Professional Needs

5 Global Market by Regions

5.1 Market Share

Table Global Structural Steel Pipe Market (Million USD) by Regions (2017-2019)

Table Global Structural Steel Pipe Market Share by Regions (2017-2019)

Table Global Structural Steel Pipe Market Volume (Volume) by Regions (2017-2019)

Table Global Structural Steel Pipe Market Volume Share by Regions (2017-2019)

5.2 Regional Market Growth

5.2.1 North America

Figure North America Market Growth 2015-2018

5.2.2 Europe

Figure Europe Market Growth 2017-2019

5.2.3 Asia-Pacific

Figure Asia-Pacific Market Growth 2017-2019

5.2.4 South America

Figure South America Market Growth 2017-2019

5.2.5 Middle East & Africa

Figure Middle East & Africa Market Growth 2017-2019

6 North America Market

6.1 by Type

Table North America Structural Steel Pipe Market (Million USD) by Type (2017-2019)

Table North America Structural Steel Pipe Market Share by Type (2017-2019)

6.2 by End-Use / Application

Table North America Structural Steel Pipe Market (Million USD) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

Table North America Structural Steel Pipe Market Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

6.3 by Regions

…continued

