Global World Automotive Tire Pressure Monitoring System Market Statistics, Cagr, Outlook, And Covid-19 Impact 2021 – 2023

A tire-pressure monitoring system (TPMS) is an electronic system designed to monitor the air pressure inside the pneumatic tires on various types of vehicles. TPMS report real-time tire-pressure information to the driver of the vehicle, either via a gauge, a pictogram display, or a simple low-pressure warning light. TPMS are provided both at an OEM (factory) level as well as an aftermarket solution. The target of a TPMS is avoiding traffic accidents, poor fuel economy, and increased tire wear due to under-inflated tires through early recognition of a hazardous state of the tires.

This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.

The report includes as follows:

The report provides current data, historical overview and future forecast.

The report includes an in-depth analysis of the Global market for Automotive Tire Pressure Monitoring System , covering Global total and major region markets.

The data of 2017-2025 are included. All-inclusive market are given through data on sales, consumption, and prices (Global total and by major regions).

The report provides introduction of leading Global manufacturers.

Automotive Tire Pressure Monitoring System market prospects to 2025 are included (in sales, consumption and price).

Market Segment as follows:

By Region / Countries

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)

By Type

Indirect Tire Pressure Monitoring System

Direct Tire Pressure Monitoring System

By End-User / Application

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

By Company

Continental

Schrader (Sensata)

ZF TRW

Lear

ACDelco

Pacific Industrial

Bendix

Huf

CUB Elecparts

Sate Auto Electronic

Denso

Baolong Automotive

NIRA Dynamics

Orange Electronic

Shenzhen Autotech

Table of Contents

Part 1 Market Definition

1.1 Market Segment Overview

Figure Global Automotive Tire Pressure Monitoring System Market Size (Million USD) 2017-2025

1.2 by Type

Table Global Automotive Tire Pressure Monitoring System Market and Growth by Type

1.3 by End-Use / Application

Table Global Automotive Tire Pressure Monitoring System Market and Growth by End-Use / Application

2 Global Market by Vendors

2.1 Market Share

Table Global Automotive Tire Pressure Monitoring System Revenue (Million USD) by Vendors (2017-2019)

Table Global Automotive Tire Pressure Monitoring System Revenue Share by Vendors (2017-2019)

Table Global Automotive Tire Pressure Monitoring System Market Volume (Volume) by Vendors (2017-2019)

Table Global Automotive Tire Pressure Monitoring System Market Volume Share by Vendors (2017-2019)

2.2 Vendor Profile

Table Headquarter, Factories & Sales Regions Comparison of Vendors

Table Product List of Vendors

2.3 Dynamic of Vendors

3 Global Market by Type

3.1 Market Share

Table Global Automotive Tire Pressure Monitoring System Market (Million USD) by Type (2017-2019)

Table Global Automotive Tire Pressure Monitoring System Market Share by Type (2017-2019)

Table Global Automotive Tire Pressure Monitoring System Market Volume (Volume) by Type (2017-2019)

Table Global Automotive Tire Pressure Monitoring System Market Volume Share by Type (2017-2019)

3.2 Introduction of End-Use by Different Products

4 Global Market by End-Use / Application

4.1 Market Share

Table Global Automotive Tire Pressure Monitoring System Market (Million USD) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

Table Global Automotive Tire Pressure Monitoring System Market Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

Table Global Automotive Tire Pressure Monitoring System Market Volume (Volume) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

Table Global Automotive Tire Pressure Monitoring System Market Volume Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

4.2 Overview of Consumption Characteristics

4.2.1 Preference Driven

4.2.2 Substitutability

4.2.3 Influence by Strategy

4.2.4 Professional Needs….continued

