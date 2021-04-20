Global Ethyl 3-ethoxypropionate Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2021

Summary

Ethyl 3-ethoxypropionate is a slow evaporating ether-ester solvent with excellent activity for a wide range of coating polymers. Its linear structure and propionyl group in the center of the molecule give this material a combination of desirable properties not found in other solvents. These include a slow evaporation rate, good resistance to solvent popping in baking applications, a moderate odor, low surface tension and high electrical resistance. In addition, it yields low polymer solution viscosities when compared to solvents with similar

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT:https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4849095-global-ethyl-3-ethoxypropionate-market-data-survey-report-2015-2025

evaporation rates, provides excellent solvent release from coating films, and gives exceptional flow and leveling with a wide range of coatings. It is supplied as a urethane grade solvent.

The global Ethyl 3-ethoxypropionate market will reach xxx Million USD in 2020 with CAGR xx% 2020-2025. The main contents of the report including:

Global market size and forecast

Regional market size, production data and export & import

Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business

Global market size by Major End-Use

Global market size by Major Type

Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:

Dow

Eastman

RUNTAI CHEMCAL

ALSO READ: https://telegra.ph/Medical-Bionic-ImplantArtificial-Organs-Market-Diagnosis-Treatments-and-Global-Key-Players-2023-04-16

Sanmenxia Aoke Chemical

Smart Chemical

Nanjing TOP Chemical

Major applications as follows:

Paints and Coatings

Industrial Cleaners

Others

Major Type as follows:

0.99

0.97

ALSO READ: https://admin.over-blog.com/6348777/write/181502074

0.96

90%-94%

Regional market size, production data and export & import:

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Table of Content

1 Global Market Overview

1.1 Scope of Statistics

1.1.1 Scope of Products

1.1.2 Scope of Manufacturers

1.1.3 Scope of End-Use

1.1.4 Scope of Product Type

1.1.5 Scope of Regions/Countries

1.2 Global Market Size

Fig Global Ethyl 3-ethoxypropionate Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Fig Global Ethyl 3-ethoxypropionate Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)

Fig Global Ethyl 3-ethoxypropionate Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Fig Global Ethyl 3-ethoxypropionate Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

2 Regional Market

2.1 Regional Sales

Tab Regional Sales Revenue 2015-2019 (Million USD)

….. continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105