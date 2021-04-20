Metalworking Fluids Market: Industry Analysis and Detailed Profiles of top Industry Players 2027

Primary focus of metalworking applications revolves around maximizing efficiency of machinery and operations. Thus it is preferable to use metalworking fluids that are multi-functional in nature. Significant growth in metalworking processes worldwide have propelled demand for metalworking fluids. However, metalworking fluids used for machineries have undergone intense regulatory scrutiny in last two decades.

To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request for a sample – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=4543

Nevertheless, regulations regarding safe disposal of these fluids have been constantly revised to meet several different formulations and blends introduced by industrial manufacturers. Furthermore, new metalworking processes, such as flow forming, hydro forming and low carbon manufacturing, are gaining traction, which is fostering demand for metalworking fluids.

As per recently concluded report on global metalworking fluid market, Fact.MR analyzes that the global market for metalworking fluid is projected to grow at a modest CAGR of just over 4% till 2027.

Key Takeaways of Global Metalworking Fluids Market

Global metalworking fluids market is forecast to surpass US$ 13 Bn by 2027 end, adding 1.4X more value than 2019

Semi synthetic metal working fluids are projected to hold nearly half of the market share by 2027 end, which can be attributed to relatively low price in comparison with synthetic metalworking fluids

The recent past has witnessed a resurgence in consumption of synthetic metalworking fluids, as it is more stable than any other metalworking fluids and can be applied in complex processes such as fine grinding

Removal fluids are emerging as the most innovative technique in the metalworking fluid market growing at the fastest CAGR throughout the forecast period as it facilitates the easy removal of unwanted metal chips, produced during milling and drilling.

Demand for metalworking fluids for transportation equipment is expected to gain 177 BPS by 2027 as high rate of metalworking fluid is employed an additives to achieve desirable results

USA accounted for around 1/3 rd of market share in 2019, demand backed by mature end use industries such as automotive and aerospace

of market share in 2019, demand backed by mature end use industries such as automotive and aerospace Significant increase in manufacturing facilities, aerospace industries, marine and automotive industries in China are expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for China metalworking fluids market participants during the forecast period

For critical insights on this market, request for Methodology here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=4543

“Users of metalworking fluids in machining and fabrication have to invest in expensive and effluent treatment facilities in order to meet environmental and waste treatment regulations. As a result, metalworking fluid producers are making a seismic shift to bio-based metalworking fluids to obtain regulatory clearance.” says a Fact.MR analyst

Market Players Targeting Growth Opportunities in Emerging Countries

Global metalworking fluid market being slightly fragmented in nature, leaves limited scope of expansion for manufacturers.

Key market players such ExxonMobil Corporation, Houghton International, Fuchs Petrolub SE, Idemitsu Kosan Co. Ltd., Quaker Chemical Corporation, and Yushiro Chemical Industry Co. Ltd have been quite active toward establishing supply contracts with end-use industries. Manufacturers are also investing huge sums in expanding their presence in emerging countries such as India, China and Middle East.

More Valuable Insights on Metalworking fluids Market:

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the metalworking fluids market, presenting historical demand data (2014-2018) and forecast statistics for the period of 2019-2027.

The study divulges essential insights on the metalworking fluids market on the basis of category (straight oil, emulsified oil, semi-synthetic and synthetic), product type (removal fluids, protection fluids, forming fluids and treating fluids) and end user (metal fabrication, heavy machinery, transportation equipment and general manufacturing) across nine regions of the world.

Interested to Procure The Data? Inquire here at – http://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2020/03/18/2002735/0/en/Sales-of-Metalworking-Fluids-Prominent-in-Precision-Machining-Application-Semi-synthetic-Fluids-Account-for-over-50-Demand-Says-a-Fact-MR-Report.html

About Fact.MR

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. We have offices in US and Dublin, whereas our global headquarter is in Dubai. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

Fact.MR

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E: [email protected]

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates