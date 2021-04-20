Global World Sliding Door Hardware Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

sliding door is a type of door which opens horizontally by sliding, usually parallel to a wall. Sliding door hardware need to be easy to install and is offered in a variety of materials and finishes to complement the most exacting architectural specifications and decors.
This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.
The report includes as follows:
The report provides current data, historical overview and future forecast.
The report includes an in-depth analysis of the Global market for Sliding Door Hardware , covering Global total and major region markets.
The data of 2017-2025 are included. All-inclusive market are given through data on sales, consumption, and prices (Global total and by major regions).
The report provides introduction of leading Global manufacturers.
Sliding Door Hardware market prospects to 2025 are included (in sales, consumption and price).
Market Segment as follows:
By Region / Countries
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)
Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc)
South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)
By Type
Wood Sliding Door Hardware
Glass Sliding Door Hardware
Aluminum/Metal Sliding Door Hardware
PVC Sliding Door Hardware
By End-User / Application
Residential
Commercial
By Company
Hafele
ASSA ABLOY
Roto Frank
DORMA
Siegenia-aubi
Spectrum Brands
Knape and Vogt
Andersen
Tyman plc
KIN LONG Company
Richelieu Inc.
Klein
Allegion
Richards-Wilcox
Marvin Windows & Doors
ABP Beyerle GmbH
SAVIO
L.E. Johnson Products Inc
HAUTAU GmbH
Masco Corporation
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Part 1 Market Definition
1.1 Market Segment Overview
Figure Global Sliding Door Hardware Market Size (Million USD) 2017-2025
1.2 by Type
Table Global Sliding Door Hardware Market and Growth by Type
1.3 by End-Use / Application
Table Global Sliding Door Hardware Market and Growth by End-Use / Application
2 Global Market by Vendors
2.1 Market Share
Table Global Sliding Door Hardware Revenue (Million USD) by Vendors (2017-2019)
Table Global Sliding Door Hardware Revenue Share by Vendors (2017-2019)
Table Global Sliding Door Hardware Market Volume (Volume) by Vendors (2017-2019)
Table Global Sliding Door Hardware Market Volume Share by Vendors (2017-2019)
2.2 Vendor Profile
Table Headquarter, Factories & Sales Regions Comparison of Vendors
Table Product List of Vendors
2.3 Dynamic of Vendors
3 Global Market by Type
3.1 Market Share
Table Global Sliding Door Hardware Market (Million USD) by Type (2017-2019)
Table Global Sliding Door Hardware Market Share by Type (2017-2019)
Table Global Sliding Door Hardware Market Volume (Volume) by Type (2017-2019)
Table Global Sliding Door Hardware Market Volume Share by Type (2017-2019)
3.2 Introduction of End-Use by Different Products
4 Global Market by End-Use / Application
4.1 Market Share
Table Global Sliding Door Hardware Market (Million USD) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)
Table Global Sliding Door Hardware Market Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)
Table Global Sliding Door Hardware Market Volume (Volume) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)
Table Global Sliding Door Hardware Market Volume Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)
4.2 Overview of Consumption Characteristics
4.2.1 Preference Driven
4.2.2 Substitutability
4.2.3 Influence by Strategy
4.2.4 Professional Needs
5 Global Market by Regions
5.1 Market Share
Table Global Sliding Door Hardware Market (Million USD) by Regions (2017-2019)
Table Global Sliding Door Hardware Market Share by Regions (2017-2019)
Table Global Sliding Door Hardware Market Volume (Volume) by Regions (2017-2019)
Table Global Sliding Door Hardware Market Volume Share by Regions (2017-2019)
5.2 Regional Market Growth
5.2.1 North America
Figure North America Market Growth 2015-2018
5.2.2 Europe
Figure Europe Market Growth 2017-2019
5.2.3 Asia-Pacific
Figure Asia-Pacific Market Growth 2017-2019
5.2.4 South America
Figure South America Market Growth 2017-2019
5.2.5 Middle East & Africa
Figure Middle East & Africa Market Growth 2017-2019
6 North America Market
6.1 by Type
Table North America Sliding Door Hardware Market (Million USD) by Type (2017-2019)
Table North America Sliding Door Hardware Market Share by Type (2017-2019)
6.2 by End-Use / Application
Table North America Sliding Door Hardware Market (Million USD) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)
Table North America Sliding Door Hardware Market Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)
…continued
