Kidney Transplant Market Report by Industry Size Share, Top Key Profiles, , Revenue and Growth Rate and Business Insights Forecast 2025

Recently, a significant growth in healthcare spending have been observed in the low- and middle-income nations. In the middle-income nations, healthcare spending rose by 6.3% a year between 2000 and 2017, while the economy rose by 5.9% a year. Additionally, health spending in low-income countries also observed a growth by 7.8% a year in the same period. The growth in the healthcare spending of these nations can be attributed to the increasing focus of the governments in these nations to meet the laid down targets of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of 2030. Such factors are anticipated to drive the growth of the Kidney Transplant Market during the forecast period.

Kidney transplant is the most commonly conducted transplant surgery worldwide. It has gained widespread popularity by improving the outcome of end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients. With advances in kidney transplant methods and improvement in transplant success, a kidney transplant is now widely considered to be the best way of treating chronic kidney disease for many people. As the number of organ donors is increasing, an increase in transplant procedures is bound to happen. However, due to costlier procedure the market shift is expected to occur in Asian countries where medical tourism is being promoted.

Kidney Transplant Performed Analysis: United States is the leading kidney transplant performed with more than 40% share in 2015. The number of Kidney transplant done in 10 countries covered in the report was more than 40 Thousand in 2015. Brazil is the second leading kidney transplant performed country with more than 10% share. United Kingdom stands at the 3rd position in kidney transplant number. France and Mexico stand at the 4th and 5th place respectively in 2015.

Kidney Transplant Market Analysis: United States is the leading market for kidney transplant in 10 countries covered being followed by France. Spain stands at the 3rd position followed by Germany. Japan and Italy are competing very closely with each other to capture the maximum market share.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides the number of kidney transplant, as well as market and market shares of Kidney Transplant market. The report entails major organ transplant (immunosuppressant) drug sales analysis. This report also covers key development, drivers and challenges of Kidney Transplant market.

Geographical regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa region.

The report consists of detailed region-wise analysis of current and future Kidney Transplant Market trends, providing information on product usage and consumption.

The growth rate of the Kidney Transplant Market in every region, including their countries over the forecast period is included in the Kidney Transplant Market report.

The 10 countries covered in the report are analysed from two viewpoints:

1. Number of Kidney Transplant Performed (2008 – 2021)

2. Kidney Transplant Market (2008 – 2021)

Based on geographical distribution, the Kidney Transplant market is categorized into following sub-markets:

1. United States

2. Germany

3. France

4. Italy

5. United Kingdom

6. Japan

7. Argentina

8. Mexico

9. Spain

10. Brazil

Organ Transplantation Immunosuppressive/Rejection Drugs Analysis in the report are as follows

1. Cellcept (Mycophenolate Mofetil)

2. Prograf(Tacrolimus)

3. Rapamune (Sirolimus)

4. Myfortic (Mycophenolic Acid)

5. Neoral / Sandimmune (Cyclosporine)

6. Zortress / Certican (Everolimus)

Table of Contents

1. Executive Summary

2. United States – Top Kidney Transplant Centres

3. 10 Major Markets – Kidney Transplant Number, Market Outlook

3.1 10 Major Markets – Kidney Transplant Number & Forecast

3.2 10 Major Markets – Kidney Transplant Market & Forecast

4. 10 Major Markets – Kidney Transplant Number, Market Share Outlook

4.1 Kidney Transplant Number Share & Forecast

4.2 Kidney Transplant Market Share & Forecast

5. Kidney Transplant Market – Top 10 Country Analysis (2008 – 2021)

5.1 United States

5.1.1 United States – Number of Kidney Transplant & Forecast

5.1.2 United States – Kidney Transplant Market & Forecast

5.2 Germany

5.2.1 Germany – Number of Kidney Transplant & Forecast

5.2.2 Germany – Kidney Transplant Market & Forecast

5.3 France

5.3.1 France – Number of Kidney Transplant & Forecast

5.3.2 France – Kidney Transplant Market & Forecast

5.4 Italy

5.4.1 Italy – Number of Kidney Transplant & Forecast

5.4.2 Italy – Kidney Transplant Market & Forecast

5.5 United Kingdom

5.5.1 United Kingdom – Number of Kidney Transplant & Forecast

5.5.2 United Kingdom – Kidney Transplant Market & Forecast

