Global Automotive Wheels Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

Market Segment as follows:

By Region

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

By Type

Aluminum Wheels

Steel Wheels

Others

By Application

Commercial Vehicle

Passenger Vehicle

By Company

Accuride

Alcoa

AMW Auto

Borbet

Central Motor Wheel

CiTiC Dicastal Wheel Manufacturing

Enkei

Magnetto

Maxion Wheels

Mefro

Otto Fuchs

Ronal

Steel Strips Wheels

Superior Industries International

Topy Industries

Uniwheels

The main contents of the report including:

Section 1:

Product definition, type and application, global and regional market overview;

Section 2:

Global and regional Market competition by company;

Section 3:

Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by type;

Section 4:

Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by application;

Section 5:

Regional export and import;

Section 6:

Company information, business overview, sales data and product specifications;

Section 7:

Industry chain and raw materials;

Section 8:

SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces;

Section 9:

Conclusion.

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Market Segment Overview

1.1.1 Product Definition

1.1.2 Market by Type

1.1.2.1 Aluminum Wheels

Figure Aluminum Wheels Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Aluminum Wheels Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Aluminum Wheels Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Aluminum Wheels Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.1.2.2 Steel Wheels

Figure Steel Wheels Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Steel Wheels Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Steel Wheels Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Steel Wheels Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.1.2.3 Others

Figure Others Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Others Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Others Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Others Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.1.3 Market by Application

1.1.3.1 Commercial Vehicle

Figure Commercial Vehicle Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Commercial Vehicle Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Commercial Vehicle Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Commercial Vehicle Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.1.3.2 Passenger Vehicle

Figure Passenger Vehicle Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Passenger Vehicle Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Passenger Vehicle Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Passenger Vehicle Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.2 Global and Regional Market Size

1.2.1 Global Overview

Figure Global Automotive Wheels Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Global Automotive Wheels Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Global Automotive Wheels Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Global Automotive Wheels Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.2.2 Market by Region

1.2.2.1 Asia-Pacific

….continued

