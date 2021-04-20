Global World PVC Floor Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

PVC floor is a new type of resilient flooring in the market. PVC stands for polyvinyl chloride, a versatile substance that can be used in the production of many household fixtures, including doors, windows, pipe fittings and floors. PVC floors are used in commercial and residential buildings around the world and are relatively inexpensive to install.
This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.
The report includes as follows:
The report provides current data, historical overview and future forecast.
The report includes an in-depth analysis of the Global market for PVC Floor , covering Global total and major region markets.
The data of 2017-2025 are included. All-inclusive market are given through data on sales, consumption, and prices (Global total and by major regions).
The report provides introduction of leading Global manufacturers.
PVC Floor market prospects to 2025 are included (in sales, consumption and price).
Market Segment as follows:
By Region / Countries
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)
Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc)
South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)
By Type
Chassis Dynamometer
Homogeneous
Heterogenous
Vinyl tiles
Luxury vinyl tiles
By End-User / Application
Commercial
Residencial
By Company
LG Hausys
Armstrong
Gerflor
Targett
Polyflor（James Halstead）
Bonie
Takiron
HANWHA
Liberty
Forbo
Dajulong
Serfleks
Mannington
Mohawk(including IVC)
M.J. international group
Nox
GRABO
Suzhou Huatai
Taoshi
Windmoeller flooring/Witex Flooring
Yihua
Tinsue
Weilianshun
BEIJING LITONG
TABLE OF CONTENTS
1.1 Market Segment Overview
Figure Global PVC Floor Market Size (Million USD) 2017-2025
1.2 by Type
Table Global PVC Floor Market and Growth by Type
1.3 by End-Use / Application
Table Global PVC Floor Market and Growth by End-Use / Application
2 Global Market by Vendors
2.1 Market Share
Table Global PVC Floor Revenue (Million USD) by Vendors (2017-2019)
Table Global PVC Floor Revenue Share by Vendors (2017-2019)
Table Global PVC Floor Market Volume (Volume) by Vendors (2017-2019)
Table Global PVC Floor Market Volume Share by Vendors (2017-2019)
2.2 Vendor Profile
Table Headquarter, Factories & Sales Regions Comparison of Vendors
Table Product List of Vendors
2.3 Dynamic of Vendors
3 Global Market by Type
3.1 Market Share
Table Global PVC Floor Market (Million USD) by Type (2017-2019)
Table Global PVC Floor Market Share by Type (2017-2019)
Table Global PVC Floor Market Volume (Volume) by Type (2017-2019)
Table Global PVC Floor Market Volume Share by Type (2017-2019)
3.2 Introduction of End-Use by Different Products
4 Global Market by End-Use / Application
4.1 Market Share
Table Global PVC Floor Market (Million USD) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)
Table Global PVC Floor Market Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)
Table Global PVC Floor Market Volume (Volume) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)
Table Global PVC Floor Market Volume Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)
4.2 Overview of Consumption Characteristics
4.2.1 Preference Driven
4.2.2 Substitutability
4.2.3 Influence by Strategy
4.2.4 Professional Needs
5 Global Market by Regions
5.1 Market Share
Table Global PVC Floor Market (Million USD) by Regions (2017-2019)
Table Global PVC Floor Market Share by Regions (2017-2019)
Table Global PVC Floor Market Volume (Volume) by Regions (2017-2019)
Table Global PVC Floor Market Volume Share by Regions (2017-2019)
5.2 Regional Market Growth
5.2.1 North America
Figure North America Market Growth 2015-2018
5.2.2 Europe
Figure Europe Market Growth 2017-2019
…continued
