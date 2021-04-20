Global World PVC Floor Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

PVC floor is a new type of resilient flooring in the market. PVC stands for polyvinyl chloride, a versatile substance that can be used in the production of many household fixtures, including doors, windows, pipe fittings and floors. PVC floors are used in commercial and residential buildings around the world and are relatively inexpensive to install.

This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.

The report includes as follows:

The report provides current data, historical overview and future forecast.

The report includes an in-depth analysis of the Global market for PVC Floor , covering Global total and major region markets.

The data of 2017-2025 are included. All-inclusive market are given through data on sales, consumption, and prices (Global total and by major regions).

The report provides introduction of leading Global manufacturers.

PVC Floor market prospects to 2025 are included (in sales, consumption and price).

Market Segment as follows:

By Region / Countries

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)

By Type

Homogeneous

Homogeneous

Heterogenous

Vinyl tiles

Luxury vinyl tiles

By End-User / Application

Commercial

Residencial

By Company

LG Hausys

Armstrong

Gerflor

Targett

Polyflor（James Halstead）

Bonie

Takiron

HANWHA

Liberty

Forbo

Dajulong

Serfleks

Mannington

Mohawk(including IVC)

M.J. international group

Nox

GRABO

Suzhou Huatai

Taoshi

Windmoeller flooring/Witex Flooring

Yihua

Tinsue

Weilianshun

BEIJING LITONG

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1.1 Market Segment Overview

Figure Global PVC Floor Market Size (Million USD) 2017-2025

1.2 by Type

Table Global PVC Floor Market and Growth by Type

1.3 by End-Use / Application

Table Global PVC Floor Market and Growth by End-Use / Application

2 Global Market by Vendors

2.1 Market Share

Table Global PVC Floor Revenue (Million USD) by Vendors (2017-2019)

Table Global PVC Floor Revenue Share by Vendors (2017-2019)

Table Global PVC Floor Market Volume (Volume) by Vendors (2017-2019)

Table Global PVC Floor Market Volume Share by Vendors (2017-2019)

2.2 Vendor Profile

Table Headquarter, Factories & Sales Regions Comparison of Vendors

Table Product List of Vendors

2.3 Dynamic of Vendors

3 Global Market by Type

3.1 Market Share

Table Global PVC Floor Market (Million USD) by Type (2017-2019)

Table Global PVC Floor Market Share by Type (2017-2019)

Table Global PVC Floor Market Volume (Volume) by Type (2017-2019)

Table Global PVC Floor Market Volume Share by Type (2017-2019)

3.2 Introduction of End-Use by Different Products

4 Global Market by End-Use / Application

4.1 Market Share

Table Global PVC Floor Market (Million USD) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

Table Global PVC Floor Market Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

Table Global PVC Floor Market Volume (Volume) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

Table Global PVC Floor Market Volume Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

4.2 Overview of Consumption Characteristics

4.2.1 Preference Driven

4.2.2 Substitutability

4.2.3 Influence by Strategy

4.2.4 Professional Needs

5 Global Market by Regions

5.1 Market Share

Table Global PVC Floor Market (Million USD) by Regions (2017-2019)

Table Global PVC Floor Market Share by Regions (2017-2019)

Table Global PVC Floor Market Volume (Volume) by Regions (2017-2019)

Table Global PVC Floor Market Volume Share by Regions (2017-2019)

5.2 Regional Market Growth

5.2.1 North America

Figure North America Market Growth 2015-2018

5.2.2 Europe

Figure Europe Market Growth 2017-2019

…continued

