Global Ethanolamin Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2021

Summary
Ethanolamines are a multifunctional family of amino alcohols favored for a diverse range of applications. They are produced commercially by reacting ethylene oxide with ammonia. They are hygroscopic and miscible with water, most alcohols, and polyols. As alkalines, they react with acids to form esters or salts. Their versatile properties qualify them for industrial use as absorbents for gas treating; as emulsifiers in cleaning products; and as a corrosion inhibitor.In this report, ethanolamine contains monoethanolamine (MEA), diethanolamine (DEA) and triethanolamine (TEA).
Global market size and forecast
Regional market size, production data and export & import
Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business
Global market size by Major End-Use
Global market size by Major Type
Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:
DOW
BASF
Ineos Oxides
Huntsman
Akzo Nobel
Nippon Shokubai
Mitsui Chemicals
KPX Green
Arak Petrochemical Company
OUCC
Yinyan Specialty Chemicals
Jiahua
Xian Lin Chemical
Maoming Petro－Chemical Shihua
JLZX Chemical
Major applications as follows:
Surfactant in personal care
Agrochemical production
Gas treatment
Construction
Wood Preservation
Major Type as follows:
Monoethanolamine (MEA)
Diethanolamine (DEA)
Triethanolamine (TEA)
Regional market size, production data and export & import:
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa
