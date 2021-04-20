Global GaN Power Devices Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

The main contents of the report including:

Global market size and forecast

Regional market size, production data and export & import

Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business

Global market size by Major End-Use

Global market size by Major Type

Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:

Fujitsu

Toshiba

Koninklijke Philips

Texas Instruments

EPIGAN

NTT Advanced Technology

RF Micro Devices

Cree Incorporated

Aixtron

International Quantum Epitaxy (IQE)

Mitsubishi Chemical

AZZURO Semiconductors

Major applications as follows:

Server and other IT equipments

High-efficiency and stable power supplies

Rapidly expanding HEV/EV devices

Major Type as follows:

600V

Others

Regional market size, production data and export & import:

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.

1 Global Market Overview

1.1 Scope of Statistics

1.1.1 Scope of Products

1.1.2 Scope of Manufacturers

1.1.3 Scope of End-Use

1.1.4 Scope of Product Type

1.1.5 Scope of Regions/Countries

1.2 Global Market Size

Fig Global GaN Power Devices Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Fig Global GaN Power Devices Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)

Fig Global GaN Power Devices Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Fig Global GaN Power Devices Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

2 Regional Market

2.1 Regional Sales

Tab Regional Sales Revenue 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Sales Volume 2015-2019 (Volume)

2.2 Regional Demand

Tab Regional Demand and CAGR List 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Demand and CAGR List 2015-2019 (Volume)

Tab Regional Demand Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Demand Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

2.3 Regional Trade

Tab Regional Export 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Export 2015-2019 (Volume)

Tab Regional Import 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Import 2015-2019 (Volume)

3 Key Manufacturers

3.1 Fujitsu

3.1.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Fujitsu

3.1.2 Product & Services

3.1.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Fujitsu

3.1.4 Recent Development

3.2 Toshiba

3.2.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Toshiba

3.2.2 Product & Services

3.2.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Toshiba

3.2.4 Recent Development

3.3 Koninklijke Philips

3.3.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Koninklijke Philips

3.3.2 Product & Services

3.3.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Koninklijke Philips

3.3.4 Recent Development

3.4 Texas Instruments

3.4.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Texas Instruments

…continued

