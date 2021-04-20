Recruitment Process Outsourcing Services Market Global Outlook on Key Growth Factors and Industry Analysis – Manpower Group, Alexander Mann Solutions

Global Recruitment Process Outsourcing Services Market Growth Status and Outlook 2021-2026

Recruitment Process Outsourcing Service is a form of business process outsourcing (BPO) where an employer transfers all or part of its recruitment processes to an external service provider. An RPO provider can provide its own or may assume the company’s staff, technology, methodologies and reporting.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Manpower Group, Alexander Mann Solutions, Randstad, Adecco, Allegis Group, KORN FERRY, ADP, KellyOCG, Hays, Hudson

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) Services market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2016 to 2021 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2026 in section 10.7.

On-Demand RPO

Function-Based RPO

Full RPO

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2016 to 2021, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2026 in section 10.8.

BFSI

Telecom

Healthcare

Energy

Manufacturing

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Recruitment Process Outsourcing Services market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Recruitment Process Outsourcing Services market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Recruitment Process Outsourcing Services players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Recruitment Process Outsourcing Services with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Recruitment Process Outsourcing Services submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Content:

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) Services by Players

4 Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) Services by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Global Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) Services Market Forecast

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Manpower Group

11.1.1 Manpower Group Company Information

11.1.2 Manpower Group Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) Services Product Offered

11.1.3 Manpower Group Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

11.1.4 Manpower Group Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Manpower Group Latest Developments

11.2 Alexander Mann Solutions

11.2.1 Alexander Mann Solutions Company Information

11.2.2 Alexander Mann Solutions Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) Services Product Offered

11.2.3 Alexander Mann Solutions Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

11.2.4 Alexander Mann Solutions Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Alexander Mann Solutions Latest Developments

11.3 Randstad

11.3.1 Randstad Company Information

11.3.2 Randstad Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) Services Product Offered

11.3.3 Randstad Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

11.3.4 Randstad Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Randstad Latest Developments

11.4 Adecco

