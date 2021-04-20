Global Medium Molecular Weight Polyisobutylene Market Data Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Medium molecular weight polyisobutylene’s average molecular weight ranges between 40,000 and 120,000 g/mol. Medium molecular weight polyisobutylene is employed as viscosity modifier, tack improver in adhesive formulations, and primary binder in caulking and sealing compounds. It is also used in fuel and lubricating oil additives. It is extensively used as a protective barrier in the adhesive industry. For instance, it is used where exposure to sunlight is a potential risk for sealants. Medium molecular weight polyisobutylene is employed in insulating glass sealants and roofing membranes in the construction industry. Furthermore, it is used in protective films or acoustic barriers in the automotive industry.

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4914705-global-medium-molecular-weight-polyisobutylene-market-data-survey-report-2015-2025

Medium molecular weight polyisobutylene is also an essential ingredient in the production of chewing gums.

The main contents of the report including:

Global market size and forecast

Regional market size, production data and export & import

Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business

Global market size by Major End-Use

Global market size by Major Type

Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:

ALSO READ :.https://www.prfree.org/@sneha_1234/pitch-based-carbon-fiber-market-forecast-to-2027-available-in-new-report-3rmwrwj6bkn4

ENEOS

BASF

Jilin Petrochemical

Shandong Hongrui

Zhejiang Shunda

Major applications as follows:

Adhesives

Sealants

Lubricants

Roofing

Paraffin and waxes

Bitumen

Chewing gum

Others

ALSO READ :https://www.pearltrees.com/preegayni/automotive-potentially/id39502264/item351135742

Major Type as follows:

Food Grade

Industrial Grade

Regional market size, production data and export & import:

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Global Market Overview

1.1 Scope of Statistics

1.1.1 Scope of Products

1.1.2 Scope of Manufacturers

1.1.3 Scope of End-Use

1.1.4 Scope of Product Type

1.1.5 Scope of Regions/Countries

1.2 Global Market Size

Fig Global Medium Molecular Weight Polyisobutylene Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Fig Global Medium Molecular Weight Polyisobutylene Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)

Fig Global Medium Molecular Weight Polyisobutylene Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Fig Global Medium Molecular Weight Polyisobutylene Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

2 Regional Market

2.1 Regional Sales

Tab Regional Sales Revenue 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Sales Volume 2015-2019 (Volume)

2.2 Regional Demand

Tab Regional Demand and CAGR List 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Demand and CAGR List 2015-2019 (Volume)

Tab Regional Demand Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Demand Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

2.3 Regional Trade

Tab Regional Export 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Export 2015-2019 (Volume)

Tab Regional Import 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Import 2015-2019 (Volume)

3 Key Manufacturers

3.1 ENEOS

3.1.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of ENEOS

3.1.2 Product & Services

3.1.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of ENEOS

3.1.4 Recent Development

3.2 BASF

3.2.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of BASF

3.2.2 Product & Services

3.2.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of BASF

3.2.4 Recent Development

3.3 Jilin Petrochemical

3.3.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Jilin Petrochemical

3.3.2 Product & Services

3.3.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Jilin Petrochemical

3.3.4 Recent Development

3.4 Shandong Hongrui

3.4.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Shandong Hongrui

3.4.2 Product & Services

3.4.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Shandong Hongrui

3.5 Zhejiang Shunda

3.5.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Zhejiang Shunda

3.5.2 Product & Services

3.5.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Zhejiang Shunda

4 Major End-Use

4.1 Adhesives

4.1.1 Overview

Tab Summary of Consumption Distribution of Adhesives

4.1.2 Adhesives Market Size and Forecast

Fig Adhesives Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Fig Adhesives Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)

Fig Adhesives Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Fig Adhesives Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

4.2 Sealants

4.2.1 Overview

Tab Summary of Consumption Distribution of Sealants

4.2.2 Sealants Market Size and Forecast

Fig Sealants Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Fig Sealants Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)

Fig Sealants Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Fig Sealants Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

4.3 Lubricants

4.3.1 Overview

Tab Summary of Consumption Distribution of Lubricants

4.3.2 Lubricants Market Size and Forecast

Fig Lubricants Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Fig Lubricants Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)

Fig Lubricants Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Fig Lubricants Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

4.4 Roofing

4.4.1 Overview

Tab Summary of Consumption Distribution of Roofing

4.4.2 Roofing Market Size and Forecast

Fig Roofing Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Fig Roofing Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)

Fig Roofing Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Fig Roofing Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

4.5 Paraffin and waxes

4.5.1 Overview

Tab Summary of Consumption Distribution of Paraffin and waxes

4.5.2 Paraffin and waxes Market Size and Forecast

Fig Paraffin and waxes Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Fig Paraffin and waxes Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)

Fig Paraffin and waxes Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Fig Paraffin and waxes Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

4.6 Bitumen

4.6.1 Overview

Tab Summary of Consumption Distribution of Bitumen

4.6.2 Bitumen Market Size and Forecast

Fig Bitumen Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Fig Bitumen Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)

Fig Bitumen Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Fig Bitumen Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

4.7 Chewing gum

4.7.1 Overview

Tab Summary of Consumption Distribution of Chewing gum

4.7.2 Chewing gum Market Size and Forecast

Fig Chewing gum Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Fig Chewing gum Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)

Fig Chewing gum Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Fig Chewing gum Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

4.8 Others

4.8.1 Overview

Tab Summary of Consumption Distribution of Others

4.8.2 Others Market Size and Forecast

Fig Others Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Fig Others Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)

Fig Others Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Fig Others Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

5 Market by Type

5.1 Food Grade

5.1.1 Overview

Tab Product Overview of Food Grade

5.1.2 Food Grade Market Size and Forecast

Fig Food Grade Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Fig Food Grade Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)

Fig Food Grade Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Fig Food Grade Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

5.2 Industrial Grade

5.2.1 Overview

Tab Product Overview of Industrial Grade

5.2.2 Industrial Grade Market Size and Forecast

Fig Industrial Grade Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Fig Industrial Grade Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)

Fig Industrial Grade Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Fig Industrial Grade Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

6 Price Overview

6.1 Price by Manufacturers

Tab Different Products Prices List of Major Manufacturers

6.2 Price by End-Use

Tab Different Products Prices List of End-Use

6.3 Price by Type

Tab Different Products Prices List of Produt Type

7 ConclusionList of Table

Tab Regional Sales Revenue 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Sales Volume 2015-2019 (Volume)

Tab Regional Demand and CAGR List 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Demand and CAGR List 2015-2019 (Volume)

Tab Regional Demand Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Demand Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

Tab Regional Export 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Export 2015-2019 (Volume)

Tab Regional Import 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Import 2015-2019 (Volume)

Tab Company Profile List of ENEOS

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of ENEOS

Tab Company Profile List of BASF

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of BASF

Tab Company Profile List of Jilin Petrochemical

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Jilin Petrochemical

Tab Company Profile List of Shandong Hongrui

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Shandong Hongrui

Tab Company Profile List of Zhejiang Shunda

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Zhejiang Shunda

Tab Summary of Consumption Distribution of Adhesives

Tab Summary of Consumption Distribution of Sealants

Tab Summary of Consumption Distribution of Lubricants

Tab Summary of Consumption Distribution of Roofing

Tab Summary of Consumption Distribution of Paraffin and waxes

Tab Summary of Consumption Distribution of Bitumen

Tab Summary of Consumption Distribution of Chewing gum

Tab Summary of Consumption Distribution of Others

Tab Product Overview of Food Grade

Tab Product Overview of Industrial Grade

Tab Different Products Prices List of Major Manufacturers

Tab Different Products Prices List of End-Use

Tab Different Products Prices List of Produt TypeList of Figure

Fig Global Medium Molecular Weight Polyisobutylene Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Fig Global Medium Molecular Weight Polyisobutylene Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)

Fig Global Medium Molecular Weight Polyisobutylene Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Fig Global Medium Molecular Weight Polyisobutylene Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

Fig Adhesives Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Fig Adhesives Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)

Fig Adhesives Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Fig Adhesives Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

Fig Sealants Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Fig Sealants Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)

Fig Sealants Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Fig Sealants Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

Fig Lubricants Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Fig Lubricants Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)

Fig Lubricants Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Fig Lubricants Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

Fig Roofing Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Fig Roofing Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)

Fig Roofing Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Fig Roofing Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

Fig Paraffin and waxes Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Fig Paraffin and waxes Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)

Fig Paraffin and waxes Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Fig Paraffin and waxes Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

Fig Bitumen Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Fig Bitumen Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)

Fig Bitumen Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Fig Bitumen Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

Fig Chewing gum Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Fig Chewing gum Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)

Fig Chewing gum Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Fig Chewing gum Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

Fig Others Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Fig Others Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)

Fig Others Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Fig Others Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

Fig Food Grade Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Fig Food Grade Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)

Fig Food Grade Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Fig Food Grade Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

Fig Industrial Grade Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Fig Industrial Grade Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)

Fig Industrial Grade Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Fig Industrial Grade Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

….. continued

CONTACT DETAILS

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105