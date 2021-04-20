Global World Phenolic Foam Board Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Phenolic foam board is recognized as a kind of important building insulation material. Phenolic foam board has thermal and fire performance solutions in commercial and residential buildings.It is used extensively in the building industry for a number of application areas including roofing, cavity board, external wall board, plaster board dry linings systems, floor insulation and as sarking board. Phenolic foams offer significant advantages over other insulation materials. A range of phenolic foam boards is available to suit most new buildings or refurbishment applications.
This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.
The report includes as follows:
The report provides current data, historical overview and future forecast.
The report includes an in-depth analysis of the Global market for Phenolic Foam Board , covering Global total and major region markets.
The data of 2017-2025 are included. All-inclusive market are given through data on sales, consumption, and prices (Global total and by major regions).
The report provides introduction of leading Global manufacturers.
Phenolic Foam Board market prospects to 2025 are included (in sales, consumption and price).
Market Segment as follows:
By Region / Countries
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)
Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc)
South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)
By Type
Insulation Thickness (mm)≤40
4080
By End-User / Application
Commercial Building
Residential Building
By Company
Kingspan Insulation
Asahi Kasei
Unilin (Xtratherm)
Hausys
Sekisui Chemical
Jinan Shengquan Group
Tenlead
Guibao
Langfang Sanxing Chemical
Lions
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Part 1 Market Definition
1.1 Market Segment Overview
Figure Global Phenolic Foam Board Market Size (Million USD) 2017-2025
1.2 by Type
Table Global Phenolic Foam Board Market and Growth by Type
1.3 by End-Use / Application
Table Global Phenolic Foam Board Market and Growth by End-Use / Application
2 Global Market by Vendors
2.1 Market Share
Table Global Phenolic Foam Board Revenue (Million USD) by Vendors (2017-2019)
Table Global Phenolic Foam Board Revenue Share by Vendors (2017-2019)
Table Global Phenolic Foam Board Market Volume (Volume) by Vendors (2017-2019)
Table Global Phenolic Foam Board Market Volume Share by Vendors (2017-2019)
2.2 Vendor Profile
Table Headquarter, Factories & Sales Regions Comparison of Vendors
Table Product List of Vendors
2.3 Dynamic of Vendors
3 Global Market by Type
3.1 Market Share
Table Global Phenolic Foam Board Market (Million USD) by Type (2017-2019)
Table Global Phenolic Foam Board Market Share by Type (2017-2019)
Table Global Phenolic Foam Board Market Volume (Volume) by Type (2017-2019)
Table Global Phenolic Foam Board Market Volume Share by Type (2017-2019)
3.2 Introduction of End-Use by Different Products
4 Global Market by End-Use / Application
4.1 Market Share
Table Global Phenolic Foam Board Market (Million USD) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)
Table Global Phenolic Foam Board Market Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)
Table Global Phenolic Foam Board Market Volume (Volume) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)
Table Global Phenolic Foam Board Market Volume Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)
4.2 Overview of Consumption Characteristics
4.2.1 Preference Driven
4.2.2 Substitutability
4.2.3 Influence by Strategy
4.2.4 Professional Needs
5 Global Market by Regions
5.1 Market Share
Table Global Phenolic Foam Board Market (Million USD) by Regions (2017-2019)
Table Global Phenolic Foam Board Market Share by Regions (2017-2019)
Table Global Phenolic Foam Board Market Volume (Volume) by Regions (2017-2019)
Table Global Phenolic Foam Board Market Volume Share by Regions (2017-2019)
5.2 Regional Market Growth
5.2.1 North America
Figure North America Market Growth 2015-2018
5.2.2 Europe
Figure Europe Market Growth 2017-2019
5.2.3 Asia-Pacific
Figure Asia-Pacific Market Growth 2017-2019
5.2.4 South America
Figure South America Market Growth 2017-2019
5.2.5 Middle East & Africa
Figure Middle East & Africa Market Growth 2017-2019
…continued
