Healthcare Fraud Analytics Market To Show Startling Growth after COVID19 Pandemic, Business Opportunity & Development Strategy with Market Forecast

The healthcare fraud analytics market was valued at US$ 1,331.09 million in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 27.0% from 2020 to 2027 to reach US$ 8,707.73 million by 2027.

Conduent Inc.

DXC Technology

Scioinspire, Corp.

FICO

Optum, Inc.

SAS Institute

Pondera Solutions

Lexisnexis Risk Solutions

Whitehatai

Cotiviti, Inc.

Healthcare fraud is a kind of white-collar crime that includes the filing of dishonest health care claims to turn a profit. The most common types of health care fraud include billing for more expensive services or procedures, misrepresenting non-covered treatments, insurance frauds, and others. The global healthcare fraud analytics market driven by factors such as include rising number of healthcare fraudulent cases across the globe and growing health insurance industry are expected to boost the market growth over the years. However, concerns regarding healthcare fraud analytics is likely to have negative impact on the growth of the market in the coming years.

To comprehend global Healthcare Fraud Analytics Market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide market is analyzed across major global regions: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Australia), South America (Brazil, Argentina), Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt and South Africa)

Introduction

Key Takeaways

Research Methodology

Healthcare Fraud Analytics Market Landscape

Healthcare Fraud Analytics Market – Key Market Dynamics

Healthcare Fraud Analytics Market – Global Market Analysis

Healthcare Fraud Analytics Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Product Type

Healthcare Fraud Analytics Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Application

Healthcare Fraud Analytics Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Compound

Healthcare Fraud Analytics Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Geographical Analysis

Industry Landscape

Healthcare Fraud Analytics Market, Key Company Profiles

Appendix

