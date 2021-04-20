Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Diagnosis Market Size, Share, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2027

Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Diagnosis Market research report delivers a comprehensive study on production capacity, consumption, import and export for all major regions across the world. Report provides is a professional inclusive study on the current state for the market. Analysis and discussion of important industry like market trends, size, share, growth estimates are mentioned in the report.

The artificial intelligence in healthcare diagnosis market was valued at US$ 3,639.02 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 66,811.97 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 44.0% during 2020–2027.

General Electric Company

Aidoc

Arterys Inc.

Icometrix

IDx Technologies Inc

MaxQ AI Ltd.

Caption Health, Inc.

Zebra Medical Vision Inc.

Siemens Healthineers AG

Koninklijke Philips N.V

Artificial intelligence (AI) uses algorithms and software to perform certain tasks without human intervention and instructions. AI represents the integration of technologies such as machine learning, natural language processing, reasoning, and perception. It is used in healthcare for approximation of human cognition as well as the analysis of complex medical and diagnostic imaging data. The artificial intelligence in healthcare diagnosis market is driven by the ability of AI to provide improved outcomes; moreover, the growing need to increase coordination between healthcare workforce and patients also supports the market growth. The rise in the importance of Big Data in healthcare, increase in the adoption of precision medicine, and surge in venture capital investments also contribute to the market growth.

To comprehend global Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Diagnosis Market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide market is analyzed across major global regions: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Australia), South America (Brazil, Argentina), Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt and South Africa)

Table of Contents:

Introduction

Key Takeaways

Research Methodology

Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Diagnosis Market Landscape

Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Diagnosis Market – Key Market Dynamics

Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Diagnosis Market – Global Market Analysis

Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Diagnosis Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Product Type

Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Diagnosis Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Application

Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Diagnosis Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Compound

Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Diagnosis Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Geographical Analysis

Industry Landscape

Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Diagnosis Market, Key Company Profiles

Appendix

