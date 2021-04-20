Trade Management Software Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Top Companies Integration Point LLC, Livingston International, MIC, Oracle Corp, Competitive Analysis, Market Growth, Forecast To 2027

Global Trade Management Software Market is expected to grow at a higher rate during the forecast period 2021-2027. The Insight Partners provides you global research analysis on “Trade Management Software Market ” and forecast to 2027. The research report provides deep insights into the global market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The trade management software market valued at US$ 712.3 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of +9.6% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 1,607.2 Mn in 2027. These concerns are based on several factors including product’s geographical location of sourcing, manufacturing, and shipping. Further, import and export volume of the products; compliance and security regulations of the delivery location; the multitude of FTAs and FTZs; number of partners involved in the supply chain; and the level of internal trade know-how are other key factors. According to the study, the demand for Trade Management Software is expected to expand more aggressively during the forecast period and with a higher revenue share. The report profiles the key players in the industry, along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the global landscape. The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Trade Management Software Market .

Major key players covered in this report:

Amber Road, Inc. Bamboo Rose LLC Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. Integration Point LLC Livingston International MIC Oracle Corp QAD, Inc, QuestaWeb SAP SE

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Trade Management Software Market . Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Trade Management Software Market segments and regions. The research on the Trade Management Software Market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the Trade Management Software Market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027.

Trade Management Software Market Segmented by Region/Country: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Central & South America

Deployment Insights:

The global trade management software market by deployment is led by cloud segment. Cloud based trade management software is gaining high popularity among the small and medium enterprises driven by its allure to deliver newfound flexibility for the businesses, saving costs and time to enhance the scalability and agility.

End-User Insights:

The trade management software market by end-user is segmented into retail & CG, automotive, logistics & transportation, healthcare & pharma, government, aerospace & defense, chemicals & minerals, manufacturing, others. The global trade management software market is dominated by logistics & transportation in 2018.

Global Trade Management Software Market Segmentation:

Global Trade Management Software Market – By Component

Solution

Services

Global Trade Management Software Market – By Deployment

On-Premise

Cloud

Global Trade Management Software Market – By Organization Size

Small Enterprises

Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Global Trade Management Software Outsourcing Market – By End-user

Retail & CG

Automotive

Logistics & Transportation

Healthcare & Pharma

Government, Aerospace & Defence

Chemicals & Minerals

Manufacturing

Others

Table Of Contents

1. Introduction

2. Key Takeaways

3. Research Methodology

4. Trade Management Software Market Landscape

5. Trade Management Software Market – Key Market Dynamics

6. Trade Management Software Market – Global Market Analysis

7. Trade Management Software Market – Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – Deployment

8. Trade Management Software Market – Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – Enterprise Size

9. Trade Management Software Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – Geographical Analysis

10. Industry Landscape

11. Trade Management Software Market, Key Company Profiles

12. Appendix

