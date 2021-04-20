Global Automotive Millimeter Wave Radar Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

Market Segment as follows:

By Region

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

By Type

24GHz Radar Sensor

77GHz Radar Sensor

79GHz Radar Sensor

Others

By Application

Blind Spot Detection (BSD)

Lane Change Assist (LCA)

Rear Pre-Crash System (RPS)

Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB)

Others

By Company

Continental

Bosch

Denso

Innosent

Autoliv

Delphi

TRW

FujitsuTen

Valeo

Rfbeam

Velodyne Lidar

Hitachi

The main contents of the report including:

Section 1:

Product definition, type and application, global and regional market overview;

Section 2:

Global and regional Market competition by company;

Section 3:

Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by type;

Section 4:

Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by application;

Section 5:

Regional export and import;

Section 6:

Company information, business overview, sales data and product specifications;

Section 7:

Industry chain and raw materials;

Section 8:

SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces;

Section 9:

Conclusion.

Table of Contents

Market Overview

1.1 Market Segment Overview

1.1.1 Product Definition

1.1.2 Market by Type

1.1.2.1 24GHz Radar Sensor

Figure 24GHz Radar Sensor Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure 24GHz Radar Sensor Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure 24GHz Radar Sensor Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure 24GHz Radar Sensor Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.1.2.2 77GHz Radar Sensor

Figure 77GHz Radar Sensor Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure 77GHz Radar Sensor Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure 77GHz Radar Sensor Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure 77GHz Radar Sensor Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.1.2.3 79GHz Radar Sensor

Figure 79GHz Radar Sensor Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure 79GHz Radar Sensor Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure 79GHz Radar Sensor Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure 79GHz Radar Sensor Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.1.2.4 Others

Figure Others Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Others Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Others Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Others Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.1.3 Market by Application

1.1.3.1 Blind Spot Detection (BSD)

Figure Blind Spot Detection (BSD) Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Blind Spot Detection (BSD) Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Blind Spot Detection (BSD) Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Blind Spot Detection (BSD) Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.1.3.2 Lane Change Assist (LCA)

Figure Lane Change Assist (LCA) Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Lane Change Assist (LCA) Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Lane Change Assist (LCA) Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Lane Change Assist (LCA) Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.1.3.3 Rear Pre-Crash System (RPS)

….continued

