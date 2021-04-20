Global Medium Caliber Ammunition Market Data Survey Report 2015-2025 Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

The main contents of the report including:

Global market size and forecast

Regional market size, production data and export & import

Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business

Global market size by Major End-Use

Global market size by Major Type

Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:

IMI (Israel Military Industries)

Alliant Techsystems Inc (ATK)

Nammo

General Dynamics Corp

Rheinmetall Defence

Magtech Ammunition

BAE Systems

Nexter

Major applications as follows:

Defense

Others

Major Type as follows:

4.6 mm

5.56 mm

7.62 mm

9 mm

12.7 mm

Regional market size, production data and export & import:

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Global Market Overview

1.1 Scope of Statistics

1.1.1 Scope of Products

1.1.2 Scope of Manufacturers

1.1.3 Scope of End-Use

1.1.4 Scope of Product Type

1.1.5 Scope of Regions/Countries

1.2 Global Market Size

Fig Global Medium Caliber Ammunition Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Fig Global Medium Caliber Ammunition Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)

Fig Global Medium Caliber Ammunition Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Fig Global Medium Caliber Ammunition Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

2 Regional Market

2.1 Regional Sales

Tab Regional Sales Revenue 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Sales Volume 2015-2019 (Volume)

2.2 Regional Demand

Tab Regional Demand and CAGR List 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Demand and CAGR List 2015-2019 (Volume)

Tab Regional Demand Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Demand Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

2.3 Regional Trade

Tab Regional Export 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Export 2015-2019 (Volume)

Tab Regional Import 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Import 2015-2019 (Volume)

3 Key Manufacturers

3.1 IMI (Israel Military Industries)

3.1.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of IMI (Israel Military Industries)

3.1.2 Product & Services

3.1.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of IMI (Israel Military Industries)

3.1.4 Recent Development

3.2 Alliant Techsystems Inc (ATK)

3.2.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Alliant Techsystems Inc (ATK)

3.2.2 Product & Services

3.2.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Alliant Techsystems Inc (ATK)

3.2.4 Recent Development

3.3 Nammo

3.3.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Nammo

3.3.2 Product & Services

3.3.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Nammo

3.3.4 Recent Development

3.4 General Dynamics Corp

3.4.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of General Dynamics Corp

3.4.2 Product & Services

3.4.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of General Dynamics Corp

3.4.4 Recent Development

3.5 Rheinmetall Defence

3.5.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Rheinmetall Defence

3.5.2 Product & Services

3.5.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Rheinmetall Defence

3.5.4 Recent Development

3.6 Magtech Ammunition

3.6.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Magtech Ammunition

3.6.2 Product & Services

3.6.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Magtech Ammunition

3.6.4 Recent Development

3.7 BAE Systems

3.7.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of BAE Systems

3.7.2 Product & Services

3.7.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of BAE Systems

3.8 Nexter

3.8.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Nexter

3.8.2 Product & Services

3.8.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Nexter

4 Major End-Use

4.1 Defense

4.1.1 Overview

Tab Summary of Consumption Distribution of Defense

4.1.2 Defense Market Size and Forecast

Fig Defense Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Fig Defense Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)

Fig Defense Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Fig Defense Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

4.2 Others

4.2.1 Overview

Tab Summary of Consumption Distribution of Others

4.2.2 Others Market Size and Forecast

Fig Others Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Fig Others Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)

Fig Others Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Fig Others Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

5 Market by Type

5.1 4.6 mm

5.1.1 Overview

Tab Product Overview of 4.6 mm

5.1.2 4.6 mm Market Size and Forecast

Fig 4.6 mm Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Fig 4.6 mm Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)

Fig 4.6 mm Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Fig 4.6 mm Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

5.2 5.56 mm

5.2.1 Overview

Tab Product Overview of 5.56 mm

5.2.2 5.56 mm Market Size and Forecast

Fig 5.56 mm Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Fig 5.56 mm Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)

Fig 5.56 mm Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Fig 5.56 mm Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

5.3 7.62 mm

5.3.1 Overview

Tab Product Overview of 7.62 mm

5.3.2 7.62 mm Market Size and Forecast

Fig 7.62 mm Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Fig 7.62 mm Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)

Fig 7.62 mm Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Fig 7.62 mm Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

5.4 9 mm

5.4.1 Overview

Tab Product Overview of 9 mm

5.4.2 9 mm Market Size and Forecast

Fig 9 mm Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Fig 9 mm Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)

Fig 9 mm Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Fig 9 mm Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

5.5 12.7 mm

5.5.1 Overview

Tab Product Overview of 12.7 mm

5.5.2 12.7 mm Market Size and Forecast

Fig 12.7 mm Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Fig 12.7 mm Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)

Fig 12.7 mm Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Fig 12.7 mm Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

6 Price Overview

6.1 Price by Manufacturers

Tab Different Products Prices List of Major Manufacturers

6.2 Price by End-Use

Tab Different Products Prices List of End-Use

6.3 Price by Type

Tab Different Products Prices List of Produt Type

7 ConclusionList of Table

….. continued

