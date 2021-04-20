Global Polyacrylamide Copolymer Market Data Survey Report 2015-2025

Global market size and forecast
Regional market size, production data and export & import
Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business
Global market size by Major End-Use
Global market size by Major Type
Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:
SNF Floerger
Kemira
BASF
Ashland Inc
LG Chem
Nippon Shokubai
Sumitomo Seika Chemicals
Nalco Holding
Dia-Nitrix
Mitsui Chemicals
Formosa Plastics Corporation
SDP Global
Arakawa Chemical
PetroChina Daqing
Bejing Hengju
Anhui Jucheng Fine Chemicals
Xitao Polymer
Shandong Polymer
Anhui Tianrun Chemicals
Zhengzhou Zhengli Polymer
Xinxiang Boyuan Water-purifying Materials
Zibo Xinye Chemical
Major applications as follows:
Water Treatment
Oil Extraction Areas
Paper Sector
Textile Industry
Major Type as follows:
Non-Ionic Polyacrylamide (PAMN)
Anionic Polyacrylamide (APAM)
Cationic Polyacrylamide (CPAM)
Amphoteric Polyacrylamide (PAM-CA)
Regional market size, production data and export & import:
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa
Table of Content
1 Global Market Overview
1.1 Scope of Statistics
1.1.1 Scope of Products
1.1.2 Scope of Manufacturers
1.1.3 Scope of End-Use
1.1.4 Scope of Product Type
1.1.5 Scope of Regions/Countries
1.2 Global Market Size
