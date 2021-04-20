United States Influenza Vaccine Market 2021 Segmentation, Gross Margins, Future Demand, Industry Analysis, Business Strategy and Key Players Analysis and Regional Forecast 2026

Recently, a significant growth in healthcare spending have been observed in the low- and middle-income nations. In the middle-income nations, healthcare spending rose by 6.3% a year between 2000 and 2017, while the economy rose by 5.9% a year. Additionally, health spending in low-income countries also observed a growth by 7.8% a year in the same period. The growth in the healthcare spending of these nations can be attributed to the increasing focus of the governments in these nations to meet the laid down targets of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of 2030. Such factors are anticipated to drive the growth of the United States Influenza Vaccine Market during the forecast period.

United States Influenza Vaccine Market is expected to reach more than US$ 2.5 Billion by the year end of 2022.

Market growth can be attributed to factors such as increased disease awareness, expanded recommendations by governmental and advisory bodies to be vaccinated against influenza vaccine and introduction of quadrivalent influenza vaccine.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It provides essential insights into United States influenza vaccine market and forecast. It covers vaccination pattern, doses distribution, production and offers a clear view of the regulatory landscape. Additionally, the report includes insight of clinical trials, pipeline and promising vaccines in United States influenza vaccine market. Key trends in terms of M&A, collaborations and licensing agreements are analyzed with details.

The United States Influenza Vaccine Market report answers the following questions:

Based on what factors are the key United States Influenza Vaccine Market players assessed in this report?

The report offers detailed analysis of leading companies in the Vaccine Market across the globe.

A comprehensive overview of each company including the company profile, generated revenue, pricing of goods and the manufactured products is incorporated in the report.

The facts and figures about United States Influenza Vaccine Market competitors along with standpoints of leading Market players are presented in the report.

The recent developments, mergers and acquisitions related to mentioned key players are provided in the United States Influenza Vaccine Market report.

Key Companies Covered in the Report are as follows

Sanofi Pasteur GlaxoSmithKline(GSK) Seqirus AstraZenecca Protein Sciences Corporation Novavax Daiichi-Sankyo Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd VaxInnate

The report concludes with the profiles of major players in the influenza vaccine market such as Sanofi Pasteur, GSK, Seqirus, AstraZenecca and Protein Sciences Corporation. The major market players are evaluated on various parameters such as company overview, product outlook and sales analysis of influenza vaccine market from 2011 to 2022. Other emerging players such as Novavax, Daiichi-Sankyo, Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma, BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd, and VaxInnate are making novel technology based influenza vaccine which is likely to affect the market share during the forecast period. The report also entails major drivers and barriers of influenza vaccine market.

Major and Promising Vaccine covered in the report are as follows:

Fluzone High-Dose Fluzone Quadrivalent Intradermal (ID) Trivalent Vaxigrip Fluarix Quadrivalent Flulaval Quadrivalent Fluenz Tetra FluMist Quadrivalent Flublok VN-100 M-001 VAX-2012Q TAK – 850

Table of Contents :

1. Executive Summary

2. United States Influenza Vaccine Market & Forecast

3. United States Number of Persons Vaccinated with Influenza Vaccine

3.1 Number of Children Vaccinated

3.2 Number of Adults Vaccinated

4. United States Influenza Vaccine Market Drivers and Barriers

4.1 Market Drivers

4.2 Market Barriers

5. United States Influenza Vaccine Production & Distribution

5.1 Vaccine Choices Remain Available for Patients, Providers

5.2 Influenza Vaccine Price Trends

5.2.1 Pediatric Influenza Vaccine Price Trends

5.2.2 Adult Influenza Vaccine Price Trends

