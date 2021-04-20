Global Coated Abrasives Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast , Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

The main contents of the report including:

Global market size and forecast

Regional market size, production data and export & import

Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business

Global market size by Major End-Use

Global market size by Major Type

Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:

Bosch Group

3M

Cabot

EI du Pont de Nemours

Henkel

Imerys

Saint-Gobain (Saint-Gobain Abrasives)

Allied High Tech Products

Almatis

Barton

Buffalo Abrasives

Calumet Abrasives

Cinetic Landis Grinding

CUMI

Deerfos

Electro Abrasives

Fujimi

Global Material Technologies

Hermes Schleifmittel

Jiangsu Sanling Abrasive

Major applications as follows:

Building

Industrial

Household

Others

Major Type as follows:

Non-woven

Paper

Cloth

Others

Regional market size, production data and export & import:

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

Table of Content

1 Global Market Overview

1.1 Scope of Statistics

1.1.1 Scope of Products

1.1.2 Scope of Manufacturers

1.1.3 Scope of End-Use

1.1.4 Scope of Product Type

1.1.5 Scope of Regions/Countries

1.2 Global Market Size

Fig Global Coated Abrasives Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Fig Global Coated Abrasives Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)

Fig Global Coated Abrasives Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Fig Global Coated Abrasives Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

2 Regional Market

2.1 Regional Sales

Tab Regional Sales Revenue 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Sales Volume 2015-2019 (Volume)

2.2 Regional Demand

….continued

