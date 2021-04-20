Impact of COVID-19 on GCC Agricultural Robots Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.3% from 2020 to 2027 | Growing Population and Increasing Labor Shortage are Encouraging Automation

The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on “GCC Agricultural Robots Market” and forecast to 2027. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the GCC Agricultural Robots Market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027.

The GCC agricultural robots market was valued at US$ 167.4 Mn in 2019 and is estimated to reach US$ 389.1 Mn by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.3% from 2019 to 2027.

The growth of the IoT industry has revolutionized the agriculture industry, which depends mainly on technology, electronics, and physical and biological sciences. In addition, increasing labor prices and untrained labor have also encouraged farmers to use a cost-effective approach to improve productivity. Moreover, robotic systems with vision systems and sensors may be specially built to assess the location and ripeness of the crops that need to be harvested. This can be designed to withstand extreme environments in the world, including changing light strength, rain, wind rafts, and temperature swings. Agricultural robots are configured to ensure a minimal human interference, to speed up the farming processes. Farmers are getting used to the effective use of robots, robotic weapons, or autonomous tractors. Farmers can automate routine, sluggish, and dull tasks using such agricultural robots; this helps them to focus more on improving the overall production yield.

The report profiles the key players in the industry, along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the regional landscape. The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the GCC Agricultural Robots Market. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the GCC Agricultural Robots Market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.

The report segments the GCC agricultural robots market as follows:

By Component

Hardware

Software and Services

By Product

Unmanned Aerial Vehicles

Driverless Tractors

Milking Robots

Automated Harvesting Systems

Other

By Application

Field Farming

Precision Agriculture

Dairy management

Soil Management

Crop Management

Other

By Country

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Qatar

Rest of GCC

The research on the GCC Agricultural Robots Market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the GCC Agricultural Robots Market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the GCC Agricultural Robots Market.

