Wireless Display Market 2021 Growth and Business Prospects, Development Status, Demand by Regions 2025 | Says Kenneth Research

Global Wireless Display Market was valued at USD 3.19 Billion in the year 2017. Global Wireless Display Market is further estimated to grow at a CAGR of 12.28% from 2017 to reach USD 9.4 Billion by the year 2025. North America region holds the highest Market share in 2017 and Asia-Pacific Market is considered as the fastest growing Market in the forecasted period. At a country level, developed industry like the U.S. as well the emerging industry like China with the highest population base holds the notable Market share in 2017 and it is projected to grow at a gradual rate in the coming years.
The major market players in wireless display Market are Microsoft Corporation, Amazon.Com Inc., Roku Inc., Google Inc., Apple Inc., Lattice Semiconductor, Netgear Inc. and other 13 companies detailed information is provided in the research reports). Microsoft Corporation holding a significant Market share because of its better global presence both at manufacturing and operational level. Rising research and development expenses to cater changing demand of end users, similarly, growth strategies such as acquisition, merger, and expansion of the distribution network were few techniques adopted by most of the top manufacturers in the last 5 years.
SWOT Analysis of Wireless Display Market
Strength
Increasing demand for TVs, tablets, smartphones
Increasing spending power of people
Weakness
Increasing manufacturing cost
Opportunities
Growing Display Market and the introduction of new technological advancement.
Threats
Availability of cheaper substitutes
Segmentation on the basis of Application includes Customer & Commercial type; of which the Commercial segment is expected to hold the highest Market share during the forecast period.
The Commercial segment is also expected to grow at the highest CAGR of during the year 2018-2025.
By Technology Protocol
WIDI
Wirelesshd
Google Cast
Airplay
Others
By Application
Consumer
Commercial
By Offering
Hardware
Software and Services
By Region
North America
*USA
*Canada
Europe
*Germany
*U.K.
*France
*Italy
*Rest of Europe
APAC
*China
*India
*Japan
*Rest of Asia-Pacific
RoW
*Latin America
*Middle East & Africa
Key points covered in this report:
- The historical and current data is provided in the report based on which the future projections are made and the industry analysis is performed.
- The import and export details along with consumption value and production capability of every region is mentioned in the report.
- Porter’s five forces analysis, value chain analysis, SWOT analysis are some additional important parameters used for the analysis of market growth.
Table of Content
1. Introduction
1.1 Industry Vision
1.2 Limitations
1.3 Stakeholders
2. Research Methodology
2.1. Research Process
2.1.1. Secondary Research
2.1.1.1. Key Data from Secondary Research
2.1.2. Primary Research
2.1.2.1. Key Data from Primary Research
2.1.2.2. Breakdowns of Primary Interviews
2.2. Industry Size Estimation
2.2.1. Bottoms-Up Approach
2.2.2. Top-Down Approach
2.2.3. Annual Revenue Process
2.3. Data Triangulation
2.4. Research Assumptions
2.4.1. Assumption
3. Executive Summary
4. Industry Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Strength
4.3. Weakness
4.4. Opportunities
4.5. Threats
4.6. Regulations
4.7. Supply Chain/Value Chain Analysis
4.8. Patent & Standards
5. Industry Trends
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
5.2.1. Threat of New Entrants
5.2.2. Threat of Substitutes
5.2.3. Bargaining Power of Buyers
5.2.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
5.2.5. The intensity of Competitive Rivalry
6. Wireless Display Industry, By Application
6.1. Consumer
6.2. Commercial
6.2.1. Government
6.2.2. Corporate
6.2.3. Healthcare
6.2.4. Digital Signage
7. Wireless Display Industry, By Technology Protocol
7.1. WIDI
7.2. Wireless hd
7.3. Google Cast
7.4. Airplay
7.5. Others
8. Wireless Display Industry, By Offering
8.1. Hardware
8.2. Software and Services
