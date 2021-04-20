Wireless Health Market Size 2021 with Top Countries Data, Demands, Supply, and Manufacturers Analysis Research Report till 2025 | Says Kenneth Research

Global Wireless Health Market was valued at USD 43 Billion in the year 2017. Global Wireless Health Market is further estimated to grow at a CAGR of 20.1% from 2018 to 2025 from 2018 to reach USD 185.71 Billion by the year 2025. North America region holds the highest Market share in 2017. While Asia Pacific region is considered as the fastest growing Market in the forecasted period with growing healthcare industry as the major driving factor. The U.S. is the major Market in 2017 at country level and it is further anticipated to grow at a steady pace in the next 5 years.

The major players in Wireless Health Market are Siemens AG, AT &T Inc., GE Healthcare, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Qualcomm Inc., Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., Verizon Communications Inc., Polar Electro, McKesson Corporation, Omron Corporation and other 10 more companies’ detailed information is provided in research report. Acquisitions, collaboration, and new product development are their key business strategy to gain Market share.

SWOT Analysis of Wireless Health Market

Strength

Growing wireless communication and network industry

Emerging wearable device Market

Increasing Technological adoption

Weakness

The high cost of a launched wearable device

The absence of high internet network in developing and underdeveloped countries

Lack of skilled professionals

Opportunity

Emerging IT industry and healthcare awareness

Investments in R&D for wireless health

Threats

Clinical effectiveness

Data Security and safety

By basis of components, the wireless health Market is segmented into hardware, software, and services. The software segment holds the highest Market share amongst all other components in 2017. On the other hand, WPAN technology Market segment for wireless health Market holds accounts for largest share and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the year 2018-2025.

By Component

Software

Hardware

Services

By Application

Patient-specific

Patient Communication and Support

Physiological Monitoring

Provider/Payer-specific

By Technology

WLAN/Wi-Fi

WPAN

WiMAX

WWAN

By Region

North America

*USA

*Canada

Europe

*Germany

*U.K.

*France

*Italy

*Rest of Europe

APAC

*China

*India

*Japan

*Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

*Latin America

*Middle East & Africa

Key points covered in this report:

The historical and current data is provided in the report based on which the future projections are made and the industry analysis is performed.

The import and export details along with consumption value and production capability of every region is mentioned in the report.

Porter’s five forces analysis, value chain analysis, SWOT analysis are some additional important parameters used for the analysis of market growth.

Table of Content

1. Introduction

1.1 Industry Vision

1.2 Limitations

1.3 Stakeholders

2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Process

2.1.1. Secondary Research

2.1.1.1. Key Data from Secondary Research

2.1.2. Primary Research

2.1.2.1. Key Data from Primary Research

2.1.2.2. Breakdowns of Primary Interviews

2.2. Industry Size Estimation

2.2.1. Bottoms-Up Approach

2.2.2. Top-Down Approach

2.2.3. Annual Revenue Process

2.3. Data Triangulation

2.4. Research Assumptions

2.4.1. Assumption

3. Executive Summary

4. Industry Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Strength

4.3. Weakness

4.4. Opportunities

4.5. Threats

4.6. Regulations

4.7. Supply Chain/Value Chain Analysis

4.8. Patent & Standards

5. Industry Trends

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

5.2.1. Threat of New Entrants

5.2.2. Threat of Substitutes

5.2.3. Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.2.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.2.5. Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

6. Global Wireless Health Industry, By Technology

6.1 WLAN/Wi-Fi

6.2 WPAN

6.3 WiMAX

6.4 WWAN

7. Global Wireless Health Industry, By Component

7.1 Software

7.2 Hardware

7.3 Services

8. Global Wireless Health Industry by Application

8.1 Patient-specific

8.2 Patient Communication and Support

8.3 Physiological Monitoring

8.4 Provider/Payer-specific

9. Geographical Analysis

9.1 Introduction

9.2. North America

9.2.1. U.S.

9.2.2. Canada

9.2.3. Mexico

9.3. Europe

9.3.1. Germany

9.3.2. France

9.3.3. U.K.

9.3.4. RoE

9.4. Asia Pacific

9.4.1. China

9.4.2. Japan

9.4.3. India

9.4.4. RoAPAC

