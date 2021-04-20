Global Automotive Aluminum Wheel Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

Market Segment as follows:
By Region
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa
By Process
Casting
Forging
Others
By Application
Passenger Vehicles
Commercial Vehicles
By Company
Borbet (Germany)
CITIC Dicastal (China)
Ronal Wheels (Switzerland)
Alcoa (US)
Superior Industries (US)
Iochpe-Maxion (Brazil)
Uniwheel Group (Germany)
Wanfeng Auto (China)
Lizhong Group (China)
Enkei Wheels (Japan)
Accuride (US)
YHI International Limited (Singapore)
Topy Group (Japan)
Kunshan Liufeng (China)
Zhejiang Jinfei (China)
Yueling Wheels (China)
Zhongnan Aluminum Wheels (China)
Anchi Aluminum Wheel (China)
Guangdong Dcenti Auto-Parts (China)
The main contents of the report including:
Section 1:
Product definition, type and application, global and regional market overview;
Section 2:
Global and regional Market competition by company;
Section 3:
Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by type;
Section 4:
Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by application;
Section 5:
Regional export and import;
Section 6:
Company information, business overview, sales data and product specifications;
Section 7:
Industry chain and raw materials;
Section 8:
SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces;
Section 9:
Conclusion.
Table of Contents
1 Market Overview
1.1 Market Segment Overview
1.1.1 Product Definition
1.1.2 Market by Type
1.1.2.1 Casting
Figure Casting Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Casting Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Casting Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Casting Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.2.2 Forging
Figure Forging Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Forging Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Forging Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Forging Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.2.3 Others
Figure Others Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Others Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Others Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Others Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.3 Market by Application
1.1.3.1 Passenger Vehicles
Figure Passenger Vehicles Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Passenger Vehicles Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Passenger Vehicles Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Passenger Vehicles Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.3.2 Commercial Vehicles
Figure Commercial Vehicles Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Commercial Vehicles Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Commercial Vehicles Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Commercial Vehicles Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.2 Global and Regional Market Size
1.2.1 Global Overview
Figure Global Automotive Aluminum Wheel Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Global Automotive Aluminum Wheel Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Global Automotive Aluminum Wheel Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Global Automotive Aluminum Wheel Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.2.2 Market by Region
1.2.2.1 Asia-Pacific
….continued
